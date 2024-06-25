St. Catherine Orthodox Church in Clearwater wants you to visit any Sunday.

St. Catherine Orthodox Church in Clearwater Florida is bucking the trend and growing by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ in its original form. As a church committed to the original teachings of Christ, St. Catherine is a blessing to its members with a message of hope, faith, and service to its community.

Named for St. Catherine the Great Martyr of Alexandria, it’s a traditional, conservative church organized by people in the Tampa Bay area who are dedicated to equipping many with a life dedicated to family and faith which Jesus taught His followers to do.

St. Catherine is designed for those who desire to come back to Christ. In Matthew 11:28-29, Jesus said,

“Come unto me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

This is our motto at St Catherine.All are welcome who seek a life of love and hope. We offer that at St Catherine Orthodox Church.

We are a small group of worshipers who desire to grow not only in numbers but, more importantly, in our faith through the purification of our hearts, which is a science that the Holy Fathers of Orthodoxy have developed and preserved for us.

Please visit us at 2198 NE Coachman Rd, Unit D, Clearwater, Florida 33765 or navigate our website at www.stcatherinestpete.org. Contact Father Stefan Zencuch at 850-375-4848 or Warden Brett Mourer at 813-376-9315 for more information.

Services are Saturdays – Vespers in English at 5:00 p.m. and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. with the Divine Liturgy in English at 10:00 a.m.

All are welcome to experience our services in a format that Jesus and the Apostles originally gave to the early church.