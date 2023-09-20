Arsenal back in the UEFA Champions League for first time since 2017

Arsenal makes a long-awaited return to the UEFA Champions League after a six-year hiatus, landing in Group B alongside Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven, and Lens. Under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta, the Gunners aim to navigate this promising path back to European glory.

Sevilla, renowned for their Europa League conquests, hold a seeded position in Pot 1, but doubts linger due to their 12th-place finish in La Liga. PSV and Lens, both without domestic league titles, present varying challenges, with PSV having previously defeated Arsenal in the Europa League. Lens faces the added hurdle of replacing their top scorer, Loïs Openda, who departed for RB Leipzig. With these factors in mind, Arsenal has a prime opportunity to excel in Group B and secure a coveted seeded spot in the round of 16.

Champions League Group B odds to win (via OLBG)



Group B

Arsenal -200

Sevilla +450

PSV Eindhoven +600

Lens +700

Predicted order of finish

1-Arsenal

2- PSV

3-Sevilla

4-Lens

