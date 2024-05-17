CENTCOM Replaces EUCOM As The Key Military Link Between The U.S. And Israel

The distance from Tampa, Florida to Jerusalem is 6,631 miles. However, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), headquartered at Mac Dill Air Force Base in Tampa, has officially assumed responsibility for the military’s relationship with Israel. This transition will occur on Thursday, marking the shift from the European Command (EUCOM) to CENTCOM, following an announcement made eight months prior.

A statement issued by CENTCOM noted, “The realignment, declared by the Defense Department in January, enhances the strategic defense relationship between the US and Israel and provides opportunities to expand operational cooperation between the Israel Defense Forces and CENTCOM’s numerous partners in the region.”For many years, the State of Israel remained under the European Command (EUCOM) to avoid potential conflicts with the Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Arab and Muslim nations it oversees, many of which lacked formal relations with Israel. The area of responsibility for the US Central Command encompasses the Middle East, extending to Central Asia, and includes the Persian Gulf area, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

The shift to CENTCOM is noteworthy as it demonstrates the willingness of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the U.A.E., Jordan, and others in the region to exchange information. The allies of CENTCOM have been increasingly establishing relations with Israel, some on an informal basis, which has largely diminished previous concerns about working together.CENTCOM’s inclusion is anticipated to enhance direct communication between the Israel Defense Forces and American troops in the region, as well as with other regional militaries via the US.

This development is not expected to lead to changes in the deployment of US forces in the Middle East or Europe.“ CENTCOM is set to implement the U.S. Government’s commitment to a comprehensive approach to regional security and partnership cooperation. The U.S. Government’s steadfast commitment to the security of Israel continues to be enduring and ironclad,” CENTCOM stated in a press release.

The transfer of Israel to CENTCOM was a decision made by former US President Donald Trump just before his term concluded, influenced by lobbying from various pro-Israel groups in Washington and the strengthening relationship between the IDF and CENTCOM. The Biden administration was largely in favor of this move, seeing it as an opportunity for numerous regional countries to collaborate with Israel.

According to the CENTCOM press office, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, the commander of U.S. Central Command, visited Israel this week to discuss the Gaza situation, humanitarian aid delivery, and regional security with Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, the Chief of the General Staff, and other Israeli entities.

He also met with the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, and inspected U.S. Servicemembers and maritime vessels set to assist in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea. This visit marked the end of a multi-country tour within the CENTCOM area of responsibility

