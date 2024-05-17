Secretary of State Antony Blinken Was A Hit Playing Guitar In Kyiv

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unexpected visit to Kyiv, the embattled capital of Ukraine, to show continued support for the US ally amid intensified Russian missile attacks. On Tuesday, he took to the stage at a basement establishment called Barman Dictat, performing with a band called 19.99.

After a hectic day in Ukraine’s capital, Blinken settled into Barman Dictat, a lively basement cocktail bar resounding with the tunes of a punk-jazz band. With guitar skills that have become a YouTube sensation, Blinken is acknowledged as a skilled musician beyond his duties as the U.S. Secretary of State.

After several songs, the band’s lead singer invited Blinken to the stage on Tuesday. Following a prearranged plan, the Secretary of State donned a red Gibson guitar. He then delivered a message to Ukraine and the world by performing a guitar version of the classic by Canadian-American musician Neil Young, “Rockin’ in the Free World.”

“Your soldiers, your citizens, especially those in the northeast, in Kharkiv, are enduring immense hardship. It’s crucial for them, and for you, to understand that the United States stands with you. Much of the world supports you, fighting not only for a free Ukraine but also for the freedom of the world. And rest assured, the free world stands alongside you as well,” Blinken stated before he began the song.

Speaking to The New York Times, Mr. Blinken said, "I know this is a really, really difficult time." He had swapped his usual dark suit and tie for blue jeans and a dark button-down shirt, symbolizing a more casual approach amidst the serious discussion of recent Russian military advances. He noted that Ukraine's soldiers, especially those in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, "are suffering tremendously."Blinken is the first high-ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine following the U.S. Congress's recent passage of a $61 billion military aid package, which came after a months-long delay that allowed Russia to gain an upper hand on the battlefield. He arrived in Kyiv by train early Tuesday morning on an unannounced visit, following the recent Russian ground incursion into the northern part of the Kharkiv region, which opened a new front and strained Ukrainian forces.