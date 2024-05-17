Secretary of State Antony Blinken Was A Hit Playing Guitar In Kyiv

By
James Williams
-

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unexpected visit to Kyiv, the embattled capital of Ukraine, to show continued support for the US ally amid intensified Russian missile attacks. On Tuesday, he took to the stage at a basement establishment called Barman Dictat, performing with a band called 19.99.

After a hectic day in Ukraine’s capital, Blinken settled into Barman Dictat, a lively basement cocktail bar resounding with the tunes of a punk-jazz band. With guitar skills that have become a YouTube sensation, Blinken is acknowledged as a skilled musician beyond his duties as the U.S. Secretary of State.

After several songs, the band’s lead singer invited Blinken to the stage on Tuesday. Following a prearranged plan, the Secretary of State donned a red Gibson guitar. He then delivered a message to Ukraine and the world by performing a guitar version of the classic by Canadian-American musician Neil Young, “Rockin’ in the Free World.”

“Your soldiers, your citizens, especially those in the northeast, in Kharkiv, are enduring immense hardship. It’s crucial for them, and for you, to understand that the United States stands with you. Much of the world supports you, fighting not only for a free Ukraine but also for the freedom of the world. And rest assured, the free world stands alongside you as well,” Blinken stated before he began the song.

Speaking to The New York Times, Mr. Blinken said, “I know this is a really, really difficult time.” He had swapped his usual dark suit and tie for blue jeans and a dark button-down shirt, symbolizing a more casual approach amidst the serious discussion of recent Russian military advances. He noted that Ukraine’s soldiers, especially those in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, “are suffering tremendously.”Blinken is the first high-ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine following the U.S. Congress’s recent passage of a $61 billion military aid package, which came after a months-long delay that allowed Russia to gain an upper hand on the battlefield. He arrived in Kyiv by train early Tuesday morning on an unannounced visit, following the recent Russian ground incursion into the northern part of the Kharkiv region, which opened a new front and strained Ukrainian forces.Jim Williams covers the conflict between Israel and Hamas, offering comprehensive written articles and video coverage on various Middle Eastern issues.

James Williams
Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.