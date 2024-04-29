Secretary of State Blinken heads back to Israel this time with the hope of getting a hostage deal done plus find out what is next for Rafah

Jim Williams covers the Israel-Hamas war and all things Middle East. Check back for written and video up-dates as events warrant.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will make his seventh trip the Middle East with hopes of getting a deal between Israel and Hamas that would bring home some of the over 130 hostages along with a cease-fire. On Tuesday he will start his Mid East tour with a meeting in Saudi Arabia where he will discuss how they along with Egypt, Qatar, others in the region to get Hamas on board with a cease-fire/hostage deal.

According to Associated Press On Saturday, Hamas said it was reviewing a new Israeli proposal for a cease-fire as Egypt stepped up efforts to broker a deal to end the war and avert a possible Israeli ground offensive into the southern Gaza city of Rafah. A Hamas official gave no details of the offer. Negotiations earlier this month centered on a six-week cease-fire plan and the release of 40 civilian and sick hostages in exchange for freeing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jail.

Blinken is not the only international player region as French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné arrived in Lebanon Sunday where like the United States he is keen on getting a deal done as soon as possible. The French are concerned that the Israel-Hamas war could spill over Lebanon where there is a concern Lebanon could be dragged into the war.

Hamas will be in Egypt Monday to go over a deal Israel and their allies have offered the terrorist organization. So, while nothing is firm yet there is a very active move to get something done before Israel moves on Rafah.

COULD A CEASE-FIRE ALONG WITH A HOSTAGE RELEASE IN EXCHANGE FOR ISRAEL NOT ATTACKING RAFAH BE AN ACCEPTABLE DEAL?

