Police arrest 26-year-old suspect in connection with UnitedHealthcare CEO killing

Police have arrested 26-year-old Luigi Nicholas Mangione with a gun consistent with the one used to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, New York’s police commissioner Jessica Tisch said Monday.
Mangione was taken into custody after police got a tip that he had been spotted at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
What we’re following:
- Who is the suspect in custody? Luigi Mangione, 26, was born and raised in Maryland, has ties to San Francisco, and his last known address is in Honolulu, Hawaii.
- What happened in Pennsylvania? Police received a tip that a man resembling the suspect had been spotted at a McDonalds.
- What did police find? Upon Mangione’s arrest, police found a “ghost gun,” a silencer, fake IDs and writings critical of the health insurance industry.
1 min ago
Baltimore’s Gilman School sends an email about Luigi Mangione’s arrest
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
In an email to parents and alumni, Gilman headmaster Henry P.A. Smyth said it “recently” learned that Mangione, a 2016 graduate, was arrested in the CEO’s killing.
“We do not have any information other than what is being reported in the news,” Smyth wrote. “This is deeply distressing news on top of an already awful situation. Our hearts go out to everyone affected.”
10 min ago
Mangione earned undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of Pennsylvania
By BRADY McCOMB
Mangione, a high school valedictorian from a Maryland prep school, earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in computer science in 2020 from the University of Pennsylvania, a spokesman told The Associated Press on Monday.
He had learned to code in high school and helped start a club at Penn for people interested in gaming and game design, according to a 2018 story in Penn Today, a campus publication.
His posts also suggest that he belonged to the fraternity Phi Kappa Psi. They also show him taking part in a 2019 program at Stanford University, and in photos with family and friends in Hawaii, San Diego, Puerto Rico, the New Jersey shore and other destinations.