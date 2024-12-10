Police arrest 26-year-old suspect in connection with UnitedHealthcare CEO killing

Police have arrested 26-year-old Luigi Nicholas Mangione with a gun consistent with the one used to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, New York’s police commissioner Jessica Tisch said Monday.

Mangione was taken into custody after police got a tip that he had been spotted at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

1 min ago

Baltimore’s Gilman School sends an email about Luigi Mangione’s arrest

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

In an email to parents and alumni, Gilman headmaster Henry P.A. Smyth said it “recently” learned that Mangione, a 2016 graduate, was arrested in the CEO’s killing.

“We do not have any information other than what is being reported in the news,” Smyth wrote. “This is deeply distressing news on top of an already awful situation. Our hearts go out to everyone affected.”

10 min ago

Mangione earned undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of Pennsylvania

By BRADY McCOMB

Mangione, a high school valedictorian from a Maryland prep school, earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in computer science in 2020 from the University of Pennsylvania, a spokesman told The Associated Press on Monday.

He had learned to code in high school and helped start a club at Penn for people interested in gaming and game design, according to a 2018 story in Penn Today, a campus publication.

His posts also suggest that he belonged to the fraternity Phi Kappa Psi. They also show him taking part in a 2019 program at Stanford University, and in photos with family and friends in Hawaii, San Diego, Puerto Rico, the New Jersey shore and other destinations.