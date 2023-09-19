UEFA Champions League Group E: Atletico Madrid Favorites, But Unpredictability Reigns

In the upcoming Champions League group stage, Group E emerges as a captivating puzzle. While Atletico Madrid holds the tag of favorites, their recent European track record raises questions. However, with a strong domestic start and the potential for a more attacking style under Diego Simeone, they could prove formidable.
Beyond the favorites, the group’s landscape remains wide open. Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic faces the challenge of making Celtic Park a fortress, while Lazio’s Serie A struggles and the loss of key midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic add to the intrigue.
Feyenoord, despite their attacking flair, must navigate the uncharted waters of Champions League inexperience.
Odds via Best Gambling Sites to win group and to qualify
- Atletico Madrid – 8/13 | 1/6.
- Lazio – 10/3 | 5/6.
- Feyenoord – 9/2 | 5/4.
- Celtic – 8/1 | 5/2.
Predicted order of finish
1-Atlético Madrid
2-Feyenoord
3-Lazio
4-Celtic
Full Champions League 2023/24 group stage schedule
(Group E matches in bold)
Matchday 1
19 September
AC Milan vs Newcastle (12:45)
Young Boys vs Leipzig (12:45)
Feyenoord vs Celtic (3:00)
Lazio vs Atlético de Madrid (3:00)
Paris vs Dortmund (3:00)
Man City vs Crvena Zvezda (3:00)
Barcelona vs Antwerp (3:00)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto (3:00)
20 September
Galatasaray vs Copenhagen (12:45)
Real Madrid vs Union Berlin (12:45)
Bayern vs Man United (3:00)
Sevilla vs Lens (3:00)
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (3:00)
Braga vs Napoli (3:00)
Benfica vs Salzburg (3:00)
Real Sociedad vs Inter (3:00)
Matchday 2
3 October
Union Berlin vs Braga (12:45)
Salzburg vs Real Sociedad (12:45)
Man United vs Galatasaray (3:00)
Copenhagen vs Bayern (3:00)
Lens vs Arsenal (3:00)
PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla (3:00)
Napoli vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Inter vs Benfica (3:00)
4 October
Atlético de Madrid vs Feyenoord (12:45)
Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk (12:45)
Celtic vs Lazio (3:00)
Dortmund vs Milan (3:00)
Newcastle vs Paris (3:00)
Leipzig vs Man City (3:00)
Crvena zvezda vs Young Boys (3:00)
Porto vs Barcelona (3:00)
Matchday 3
24 October
Galatasaray vs Bayern (12:45)
Inter vs Salzburg (12:45)
Man United vs Copenhagen (3:00)
Sevilla vs Arsenal (3:00)
Lens vs PSV Eindhoven (3:00)
Braga vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Union Berlin vs Napoli (3:00)
Benfica vs Real Sociedad (3:00)
25 October
Feyenoord vs Lazio (12:45)
Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk (12:45)
Celtic vs Atlético de Madrid (3:00)
Paris vs Milan (3:00)
Newcastle vs Dortmund (3:00)
Leipzig vs Crvena Zvezda (3:00)
Young Boys vs Man City (3:00)
Antwerp vs Porto (3:00)
Matchday 4
7 November
Dortmund vs Newcastle (12:45)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona (12:45)
Atlético de Madrid vs Celtic (3:00)
Lazio vs Feyenoord (3:00)
Milan vs Paris (3:00)
Man City vs Young Boys (3:00)
Crvena Zvezda vs Leipzig (3:00)
Porto vs Royal Antwerp (3:00)
8 November
Napoli vs Union Berlin (12:45)
Real Sociedad vs Benfica (12:45)
Bayern vs Galatasaray (3:00)
Copenhagen vs Man United (3:00)
Arsenal vs Sevilla (3:00)
PSV Eindhoven vs Lens (3:00)
Real Madrid vs Braga (3:00)
Salzburg vs Inter (3:00)
Matchday 5
28 November
Lazio vs Celtic (12:45)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp (12:45)
Feyenoord vs Atlético de Madrid (3:00)
Paris vs Newcastle (3:00)
Milan vs Dortmund (3:00)
Man City vs Leipzig (3:00)
Young Boys vs Crvena Zvezda (3:00)
Barcelona vs Porto (3:00)
29 November
Galatasaray vs Man United (12:45)
Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven (12:45)
Bayern vs Copenhagen (3:00)
Arsenal vs Lens (3:00)
Real Madrid vs Napoli (3:00)
Braga vs Union Berlin (3:00)
Benfica vs Inter (3:00)
Real Sociedad vs Salzburg (3:00)
Matchday 6
12 December
Lens vs Sevilla (12:45)
PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (12:45)
Man United vs Bayern (3:00)
Copenhagen vs Galatasaray (3:00)
Napoli vs Braga (3:00)
Union Berlin vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Inter vs Real Sociedad (3:00)
Salzburg vs Benfica (3:00)
13 December
Leipzig vs Young Boys (12:45)
Crvena Zvezda vs Man City (12:45)
Atlético de Madrid vs Lazio (3:00)
Celtic vs Feyenoord (3:00)
Dortmund vs Paris (3:00)
Newcastle vs Milan (3:00)
Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk (3:00)
Antwerp vs Barcelona (3:00)