Tottenham’s hopes for securing a spot in the Champions League have been dealt a significant blow, as per the latest projections from the Premier League SuperComputer. Developed by a team of adept data specialists at King Casino Bonus, this intricate SuperComputer amalgamates past match results, current happenings, and predictive models to simulate outcomes a thousand times over.
Initially, the model anticipated Tottenham’s ascent up the Premier League standings, earmarking a potential fourth-place finish. However, the latest forecast paints a less favorable picture, relegating Spurs to a predicted sixth-place finish by season’s end.
Here’s a glimpse at the projected final standings:
|Pos
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Diff
|1
|Man City
|38
|32
|2
|4
|107
|31
|76
|98
|0
|2
|Liverpool
|38
|29
|6
|3
|85
|29
|56
|93
|0
|3
|Arsenal
|38
|26
|7
|5
|78
|33
|45
|85
|0
|4
|Newcastle
|38
|22
|9
|7
|71
|39
|32
|75
|0
|5
|Aston Villa
|38
|22
|7
|9
|76
|46
|30
|73
|1
|6
|Tottenham
|38
|22
|7
|9
|65
|48
|17
|73
|-1
|7
|Manchester United
|38
|18
|10
|10
|54
|43
|11
|64
|0
|8
|Brighton
|38
|15
|8
|15
|58
|57
|1
|53
|0
|9
|Fulham
|38
|14
|10
|14
|48
|53
|-5
|52
|0
|10
|Brentford
|38
|14
|7
|17
|49
|53
|-4
|49
|1
|11
|Crystal Palace
|38
|13
|10
|15
|45
|50
|-5
|49
|-1
|12
|Chelsea
|38
|11
|14
|13
|45
|49
|-4
|47
|0
|13
|West Ham
|38
|12
|9
|17
|51
|61
|-10
|45
|0
|14
|Wolves
|38
|11
|10
|17
|45
|61
|-16
|43
|0
|15
|Everton
|38
|8
|13
|17
|44
|59
|-15
|37
|0
|16
|Bournemouth
|38
|8
|9
|21
|34
|66
|-32
|33
|1
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|38
|8
|8
|22
|37
|64
|-27
|32
|-1
|18
|Burnley
|38
|5
|6
|27
|35
|82
|-47
|21
|0
While Manchester City is expected to clinch the top spot and secure a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title, Tottenham’s slide down the projected rankings can be attributed to a series of injuries to key players and successive defeats. This unforeseen dip allowed both Newcastle and Aston Villa to surge above Spurs in the predicted league standings.
In a contrasting turn of events, Manchester United’s recent string of positive results has propelled them into contention for a seventh-place finish, positioning them to secure a Europa Conference League spot, despite inconsistent performances.
Moreover, the SuperComputer’s forecasts indicate that the three promoted teams from the Championship might face immediate relegation, with Sheffield United in particular projected to accumulate a mere 15 points—only four points clear of Derby’s 2008 record-low tall