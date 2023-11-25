Men play football on a soccer field in Chicago’s Lincoln Park Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Tottenham’s hopes for securing a spot in the Champions League have been dealt a significant blow, as per the latest projections from the Premier League SuperComputer. Developed by a team of adept data specialists at King Casino Bonus, this intricate SuperComputer amalgamates past match results, current happenings, and predictive models to simulate outcomes a thousand times over.

Initially, the model anticipated Tottenham’s ascent up the Premier League standings, earmarking a potential fourth-place finish. However, the latest forecast paints a less favorable picture, relegating Spurs to a predicted sixth-place finish by season’s end.

Here’s a glimpse at the projected final standings:

Pos Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Diff 1 Man City 38 32 2 4 107 31 76 98 0 2 Liverpool 38 29 6 3 85 29 56 93 0 3 Arsenal 38 26 7 5 78 33 45 85 0 4 Newcastle 38 22 9 7 71 39 32 75 0 5 Aston Villa 38 22 7 9 76 46 30 73 1 6 Tottenham 38 22 7 9 65 48 17 73 -1 7 Manchester United 38 18 10 10 54 43 11 64 0 8 Brighton 38 15 8 15 58 57 1 53 0 9 Fulham 38 14 10 14 48 53 -5 52 0 10 Brentford 38 14 7 17 49 53 -4 49 1 11 Crystal Palace 38 13 10 15 45 50 -5 49 -1 12 Chelsea 38 11 14 13 45 49 -4 47 0 13 West Ham 38 12 9 17 51 61 -10 45 0 14 Wolves 38 11 10 17 45 61 -16 43 0 15 Everton 38 8 13 17 44 59 -15 37 0 16 Bournemouth 38 8 9 21 34 66 -32 33 1 17 Nottingham Forest 38 8 8 22 37 64 -27 32 -1 18 Burnley 38 5 6 27 35 82 -47 21 0

While Manchester City is expected to clinch the top spot and secure a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title, Tottenham’s slide down the projected rankings can be attributed to a series of injuries to key players and successive defeats. This unforeseen dip allowed both Newcastle and Aston Villa to surge above Spurs in the predicted league standings.

In a contrasting turn of events, Manchester United’s recent string of positive results has propelled them into contention for a seventh-place finish, positioning them to secure a Europa Conference League spot, despite inconsistent performances.

Moreover, the SuperComputer’s forecasts indicate that the three promoted teams from the Championship might face immediate relegation, with Sheffield United in particular projected to accumulate a mere 15 points—only four points clear of Derby’s 2008 record-low tall