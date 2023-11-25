Tottenham are set to miss out on top according to latest supercomputer prediction

Tottenham’s hopes for securing a spot in the Champions League have been dealt a significant blow, as per the latest projections from the Premier League SuperComputer. Developed by a team of adept data specialists at King Casino Bonus, this intricate SuperComputer amalgamates past match results, current happenings, and predictive models to simulate outcomes a thousand times over.

Initially, the model anticipated Tottenham’s ascent up the Premier League standings, earmarking a potential fourth-place finish. However, the latest forecast paints a less favorable picture, relegating Spurs to a predicted sixth-place finish by season’s end.

Here’s a glimpse at the projected final standings:

PosTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPtsDiff
1Man City3832241073176980
2Liverpool382963852956930
3Arsenal382675783345850
4Newcastle382297713932750
5Aston Villa382279764630731
6Tottenham38227965481773-1
7Manchester United38181010544311640
8Brighton381581558571530
9Fulham381410144853-5520
10Brentford38147174953-4491
11Crystal Palace381310154550-549-1
12Chelsea381114134549-4470
13West Ham38129175161-10450
14Wolves381110174561-16430
15Everton38813174459-15370
16Bournemouth3889213466-32331
17Nottingham Forest3888223764-2732-1
18Burnley3856273582-47210

While Manchester City is expected to clinch the top spot and secure a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title, Tottenham’s slide down the projected rankings can be attributed to a series of injuries to key players and successive defeats. This unforeseen dip allowed both Newcastle and Aston Villa to surge above Spurs in the predicted league standings.

In a contrasting turn of events, Manchester United’s recent string of positive results has propelled them into contention for a seventh-place finish, positioning them to secure a Europa Conference League spot, despite inconsistent performances.

Moreover, the SuperComputer’s forecasts indicate that the three promoted teams from the Championship might face immediate relegation, with Sheffield United in particular projected to accumulate a mere 15 points—only four points clear of Derby’s 2008 record-low tall