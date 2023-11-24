Neymar has earned an estimated £126million while injured during his career, new research suggests.

Neymar has earned an estimated £126 MILLION while sidelined during injury-plagued career, staggering data suggests

The Brazilian attacker has spent 918 days out injured, the equivalent of 2 years, 6 months, 5 days and counting, according to research

Neymar’s gross wage data shows a potential earning of £138,070 for every day out with an injury or illness, which works out as a huge £700k per game missed over the course of his career

At Al-Hilal, he is reported to be earning a salary of £130million gross wages every year, a number bettered only by fellow Saudi Pro League player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Recent research findings suggest that Neymar Jr has amassed an estimated £126 million during his career while sidelined due to injuries, shedding light on the staggering financial impact of his time away from the pitch.

The news of Neymar’s injury during Brazil’s World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay doesn’t come as a shock to avid football enthusiasts. Throughout his journey, from his formative years at Barcelona to his current stint with Al-Hilal, the winger has been besieged by a series of injuries, ranging from minor setbacks to the most recent blow—a serious ACL tear.

These injuries have routinely forced Neymar to endure prolonged hiatuses from the game, causing him to miss out on numerous matches and contributing to substantial pauses in his illustrious career.

This revelation further accentuates the intricate relationship between an athlete’s talent and the challenges posed by recurring injuries, painting a vivid picture of the resilience required to navigate through such setbacks while maintaining a formidable presence on the footballing stage.

Interested in how much he has earned during these absences, OLBG used gross wage data collected from WageIndicator and Capology in order to calculate earnings during his so far 918 days spent on the sidelines.

Neymar Jr’s gross wage earnings during time spent injured:

Season Days out Games missed Gross wages accumulated during absence 2013/2014 57 17 £1,555,285.71 2014/2015 37 3 £1,548,714.29 2015/2016 39 11 £2,757,857.14 2016/2017 14 3 £1,258,000.00 2017/2018 115 24 £10,448,571.43 2018/2019 180 36 £15,582,857.14 2019/2020 77 16 £9,449,000.00 2020/2021 95 22 £8,170,000.00 2021/2022 135 25 £15,621,428.57 2022/2023 139 17 £49,642,857.14 2023/2024 30 7 £10,714,285.71 Total 918 181 £126,748,857.14

Having spent nearly three years of his career out injured, the now 31-year-old has accumulated a whopping £126,748,857 in gross wages. This has meant missing 181 matches for both club and country, including pivotal national and Champions league matches.

The enormous contract offered by current club Al-Hilal means every day he spends out injured and recovering from his most recent injury will result in him earning £357,142.86, or £2,500,000.00 per week.

However he has earned the most money while injured at PSG, accumulating just over £591k from injuries and absences during the 2017-2022 seasons.