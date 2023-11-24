Arsenal leads the way as most expensive Premier League team to support

Christian Pulisic of the United States lies on the pitch after scoring as teammates Sergino Dest, left, and Josh Sargent celebrate during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Newly uncovered findings indicate that Arsenal stands as the Premier League’s least affordable club to support for fans, a revelation brought forth by recent research. Joining Arsenal in the top five spots for expensive fan commitments are Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Fulham, solidifying the extent of financial implications associated with being a fervent follower of these clubs.

The comprehensive study, carried out by betting experts MegaDice.com, meticulously assessed various expenses associated with attending soccer matches. This encompassed an array of costs, ranging from the prices of season tickets to transport expenses and more, offering a holistic view of the financial outlay supporters face.

Arsenal emerges as the most financially challenging club for fans, nestled in London, boasting the highest costs associated with fan commitments. Notably, the club’s most affordable season ticket clocks in at $1206 (£974), complemented by standard taxi fares at $35.30 (£28.50) and official home shirts priced at $99.09 (£80).

Claiming the second spot for costly fan experiences is Chelsea, with an average overnight stay near Stamford Bridge costing around $405.82 (£327.68) for two adults, a premium among local accommodations in the Premier League. Additionally, the average price of a McDonald’s meal ties with other clubs at $9.91 (£8), ranking it alongside Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham, Brentford, and West Ham United.

Tottenham Hotspur secures the third position in this lineup of expensive fan engagements. Situated in North London, the cost of transport near the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium emerges as the highest, averaging $35.67 (£28.80) for a standard taxi fare. Furthermore, the club’s official home shirts are priced at $99.08 (£80), paralleling Arsenal, Fulham, and Manchester United as the costliest in the Premier League.

Continuing down the list, Liverpool stands at the fourth spot, based in the North West, showcasing the fourth-highest price for an average one-night hotel stay for two adults at $323.55 (£261.25). The club’s cheapest season tickets tally at $865.69 (£699), and their official home shirts rank ninth in price at $92.82 (£74.95).

“The Premier League is the most popular sports tournament in the world,” Mega Dice spokesperson Kyle Franco said. As a landmark of Great British history stretching back to the 19th century, it’s no surprise that over 4.7 billion people tune in to watch the exhilarating 38 matches.

“This study reveals the top ten least affordable clubs to be a fan of. To decide which clubs should make the list, all usual expenses of soccer fans were taken into consideration, from season tickets to soccer shirts and overnight stays for those seeing matches in other cities. All elements of the day were considered.

“It’s not surprising to see the list dominated by soccer clubs from the South of England, as these locations are often associated with higher costs for overnight accommodation, transport, and food. However, thanks to winning the Premier League in 2020, clubs like Liverpool can charge higher prices for season tickets despite being in the North West.”