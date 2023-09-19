2023-24 UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP ODDS TO WIN

The eagerly anticipated 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage is set to kick off on Tuesday, September 19, marking the beginning of months filled with footballing excitement and drama. This premier club competition, which showcases the best teams from across Europe, will see the continent’s finest battling it out on the grandest stage of them all.
Over the course of several months, fans can expect to be treated to a dazzling array of matches that will determine who advances to the knockout rounds. From the opening fixtures in September to the climactic showdowns in December, every matchday will be a stage for brilliance, heartache, and unforgettable moments.
As the group stage unfolds, teams will vie for points, striving to secure their spot in the Round of 16. The drama will intensify with each passing matchday as the stakes get higher, and the pressure mounts. Players will display their skills, managers will devise strategies, and fans will rally behind their beloved clubs with unwavering passion.
Amidst the backdrop of iconic stadiums, roaring crowds, and the unmistakable anthem, the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League promises to deliver a feast of football that will captivate audiences around the world. From the group stage’s initial battles to the thrilling conclusions in December, this season’s competition is primed to etch its name in the annals of football history. So mark your calendars, for from September 19 to December 23, the beautiful game will take center stage, and the world will be watching.
Listed below are the Odds to Win for each of the eight groups via Vegas Insider.
Group A
Bayern Munich -188
Manchester United +200
Galatasaray +1000
Copenhagen +3300
Group B
Sevilla +450
Arsenal -200
PSV Eindhoven +600
Lens +700
Group C
Napoli +225
Real Madrid -188
Braga +1200
Union Berlin +1200
Group D
Inter Milan -125
Benfica +250
Real Sociedad +550
Salzburg +800
Group E
Atlético de Madrid -163
Lazio +300
Feyenoord +600
Celtic +900
Group F
Paris Saint-Germain +110
Newcastle United +225
AC Milan +500
Borussia Dortmund +550
Group G
Manchester City -1000
RB Leipzig +650
Crvena Zvezda +6600
Young Boys +6600
Group H
FC Barcelona -275
Porto +275
Shakhtar Donetsk +2000
Antwerp +2200