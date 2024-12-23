Newt Gingrich Makes Prediction About Whether Mike Johnson Will Keep His Job As Speaker

Jason Cohen

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich on Friday predicted that Speaker of the House Mike Johnson will retain his position despite backlash from those within his own party over his efforts to pass a continuing resolution (CR) before Christmas.

Sources on Capitol Hill, including lawmakers and staff, told the Daily Caller on Thursday that Johnson may have jeopardized his role with his poorly-received initial bill. However, Gingrich, on journalist Mark Halperin’s “The Morning Meeting,” pointed to the absence of a clear replacement for Johnson and his working relationship with President-elect Donald Trump as key factors in his ability to hold on to the Speaker’s gavel.

WATCH:

“I think the odds are better than even he’ll stay as speaker because … look, I was fired after four years. [Former Speaker of the House John] Boehner quit in disgust. [Former Speaker of the House Paul] Ryan quit, [Former Speaker of the House Kevin] McCarthy was fired by the caucus,” Gingrich said. “It’s a tough job, but I think you look around and say, ‘So who’s gonna replace him?’ Johnson is doing the best he can in an almost impossible situation and he’s learning how to work with Trump. Trump wants him to bring up the debt ceiling. He brings it up. Now I think he also has to offload on Trump. ‘Find me the last 20 votes. I’ll do everything you want. I can’t find the last 20 votes.’”

Trump on Thursday endorsed an agreement by House Republican leaders to fund the government through March 2025 and lift the debt ceiling until 2027 after tanking Johnson’s original stopgap funding bill on Wednesday. However, House lawmakers rejected the new bill 233-174 Thursday evening, including 38 Republicans, who cited their opposition to increasing the debt ceiling without significant spending cuts as well as allowing $110 billion in disaster aid that has no funding offset.

“More debt. More government. Increasing the Credit Card $4 trillion with ZERO spending restraint and cuts. HARD NO,” Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy wrote on X Thursday ahead of the vote.

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie became the first House Republican to say he would oppose Johnson’s bid to remain Speaker in January, saying Wednesday that he will “vote for somebody else,” without mentioning who he would vote for instead.

“I’ve got a few in mind,” Massie said. “I’m not going to say yet.”

No other House Republicans have asserted they intend to challenge Johnson for the Speakership.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.