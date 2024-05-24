New Poll Shows Trump-Biden Rematch Tightening In Key Swing States

MARY LOU MASTERS

The race between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden appears to be tightening across seven battleground states that will be crucial in securing a second term for either candidate, a Monday poll found.

Trump’s lead against Biden narrowed from six to four points among registered voters across Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the latest Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey. The head-to-head matchups also tightened in each individual state except for Pennsylvania, where Trump grew his margin slightly from one to two points, since the April poll.

The survey found Trump and Biden tied in Nevada, where the former president was previously leading by eight points. Trump’s leads dropped by three points in Wisconsin and Georgia, as well as by two points in Arizona, and Biden’s margin narrowed to one point in Michigan.

Trump won Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, but narrowly lostthem all to Biden last cycle. The former president secured North Carolina each election, while Nevada went blue both cycles.

MC/Bloomberg: April vs May shift • Nevada: Trump +8 Tie (-8)

• Georgia: Trump +6 Trump +3 (-3)

• Wisconsin: Trump +4 Trump +1 (-3)

• Arizona: Trump +7 Trump +5 (-2)

• Michigan: Biden +2 Biden +1 (+1)

• Pennsylvania: Trump +1 Trump +2 (+1)

• North… https://t.co/R6kLeT7mBp pic.twitter.com/vTUSl8j3Vy — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 22, 2024

The Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll follows weeks of Trump being held up in court for the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg case, which is likely to wrap up next week. A majority of swing-state voters said they’ve heard mostly negative news about Trump in the past week compared to 50% who said the same of Biden.“The truth about Joe Biden’s witch hunts against President Trump is being revealed and reflected in the polls. The Biden Trial is an epic backfire. There are more than 100 polls showing President Trump crushing Joe Biden, including recent polling that has him leading in every key battleground state and winning independents by double digits. President Trump remains laser focused on winning in November to make America great again.” -Trump campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

Trump continues to poll ahead of Biden in the RealClearPolitics (RCP) national average, which the president hasn’t led in since September. The former president also holds leads in every battleground state’s RCP average.

The Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll surveyed 4,962 registered voters across the seven swing states between May 7 and May 13 with a margin of error of plus or minus 1%.

Individually, 812 respondents came from Pennsylvania; 795 came from Arizona and Georgia; 704 came from Michigan and North Carolina; 693 came from Wisconsin; and 459 came from Nevada. The survey yielded margins of error of plus or minus 3% in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania; 4% in Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin; and 5% in Nevada.

The Biden campaign immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include a statement from the Trump campaign.

