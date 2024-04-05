New Poll Shows Pro-Israel Challenger Trouncing Squad Member Ahead Of Dem Primary

MARY LOU MASTERS

Westchester County Executive George Latimer is leading Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman by 17 points just two months out from the primary for New York’s 16th Congressional District, a Thursday poll found.

Latimer is a pro-Israel Democratic challenger to the “squad” member, who has been critical of the U.S. ally’s efforts in Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack that left roughly 1,200 dead. The county executive led Bowman 52% to 35% for a June 25 matchup, with 13% of Democratic primary voters remaining undecided, according to The Mellman Group/Democratic Majority For Israel (DMFI) PAC survey.

“To put it plainly, Congressman Bowman’s constituents are very unhappy with him but very impressed with County Executive Latimer. The combination of Latimer’s sterling image and voters’ distinctly negative assessments of Bowman may cost the incumbent congressman his seat. Bowman’s constituents are even divided on whether he even cares about them, but the vast majority believe Latimer meets that central test,” DMFI PAC Chairman Mark Mellman said in a statement. “It’s simple: George Latimer is highly regarded, while Jamaal Bowman is widely unpopular.

The poll also found a significant discrepancy between how the Democratic primary voters view the contenders’ job performance, as 68% held positive opinions about Latimer’s job performance compared to only 36% who said the same of Bowman’s.

Additionally, 59% of the respondents approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of the war in Gaza, and 62% want the U.S. to support Israel, according to the survey.

“On Israel issues, the data are clear – Congressman Bowman is out of touch with his constituents,” Mellman added. “With a robust campaign, George Latimer is in strong position to unseat the now unpopular Congressman Bowman.”

The DMFI PAC announced endorsements on Wednesday for both Latimer and St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell, who is challenging Bowman’s fellow pro-Palestinian “squad” member, Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri.

An early February MOScout and Remington poll found Bell beating Bush by 22 points ahead of the August Democratic primary for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.

The Jewish Democratic Council of America has also thrown its support behind the two pro-Israel challengers, marking the first time the group has endorsed against Democratic incumbents.

Bowman also drew national media coverage and a misdemeanor charge when he pulled a fire alarm before a contentious vote to keep the government open in September 2023.

The Mellman Group/DMFI PAC survey polled 400 voters in Bowman’s district, “representing the likely June 2024 Democratic primary electorate,” between March 26 and 30 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9%.

Neither Bowman nor Latimer’s campaigns immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

