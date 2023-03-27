New Poll Reveals One 2024 Contender Has A Higher Net Favorability Than Any Other Presidential Candidate, And It’s Not Trump

Mary Lou Masters

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has the highest net favorability of any 2024 GOP presidential candidate – including former President Donald Trump – according to a Friday poll.

The governor has a 47% net favorability rate and a 34% unfavorability rate, with a 13 percentage point gap – which is also the largest positive gap among the Republican contenders, according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll. DeSantis’ favorability is greater than the former president, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Trump came the closest to the governor’s net favorability ranking at 46%, but had a higher unfavorability score at 47%. More people found Trump “very favorable” than DeSantis, at 26% to 23%.

Harris/Harvard poll: DeSantis has the highest net favorability rating among possible 2024 contenders



Fav/Unfavorable:

DeSantis: 47/34 (net +13)

Haley: 41/29 (+12)

Trump: 46/47 (-1)

Biden: 43/51 (-8)

Harris: 40/49 (-9)



March 22 – 23 | 2,905 RVhttps://t.co/9vPaxYpu6H pic.twitter.com/TSCjkES4Xt — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 24, 2023

Pence, Haley and Pompeo scored 44%, 41% and 33% net favorability, respectively. Scott and Ramaswamy garnered 31% and 22% net favorability, respectively.

Haley was just behind DeSantis’ margin between favorability and unfavorability, with a 12 percentage point spread. Scott and Ramaswamy have 9 and 3 percentage point spreads, respectively, and Pence and Pompeo have gaps of 2 percentage points.

Trump is the only one of these candidates who experienced a negative margin of 1 percentage point, garnering a slightly higher net unfavorability than favorability.

DeSantis won his 2022 reelection in Florida by 19 percentage points ahead of Democratic candidate and former governor Charlie Christ, a clear indication of his favorability uptick, as he only won his first term by 0.4 percentage points in 2018.

The Real Clear Politics (RCP) average for DeSantis’ favorability, based on polls conducted between Feb. 8 and March 23, indicates that the governor has a 2.5 percentage point gain, which is a drop from Jan. 25 when DeSantis garnered 7.2 percentage points.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll surveyed 2,905 registered voters over the course of March 22 – 23.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.