Holocaust Remembrance Week Complicated By the Israel War with Hamas and a Growing Anti-Semitic Problem

Eighty-five years ago marked the beginning of World War II; the Holocaust had already commenced prior to this, and the implementation of the Nazi’s Final Solution plan took place in 1942.

Eighty-five years ago, the international community largely ignored the plight of the Jewish people. Numerous European nations embraced the Nazis, with considerable local support, while some countries chose to declare “neutrality.”

On October 7, 2023, a significant and tragic event unfolded in the ongoing Israel–Hamas conflict. Hamas, along with several other Palestinian militant groups, launched a coordinated armed incursion from the Gaza Strip into the Gaza envelope of southern Israel.

On that Saturday more than 1500 innocent Israeli citizens were brutally beheaded, burned, raped, shot and killed in such a barbaric manner that few have seen the hours of video shot by the terrorists to document their brutality. They killed men, women, children, infants and elderly, then took another 250 hostages ranging in age from infants to people in their 80’s.

The Hamas terrorist action marked the first invasion of Israeli territory since the 1948 Arab–Israeli War and it was the largest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust.

For a while the world rallied around Israel condemning the attack for what it was barbaric and unprovoked. World leaders came to Israel to show their support for the Jewish state and its right to defend itself against Hamas.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) initiated airstrikes on Gaza with the aim of dismantling the extensive network of underground tunnels used by Hamas for troop movement and weapon transport. However, this military action had significant consequences, particularly regarding the placement of these tunnels.

As the death toll of innocent civilians in Gaza, who were caught in the conflict, increased, global attention shifted, and the events of October 7th faded into the background. The international focus turned to Gaza and criticism of Israel intensified despite the fact that Hamas initiated the conflict and the civilian casualties diverted attention from their actions.

Meanwhile, the conflict between Hamas and Israel intensified, there was a worldwide increase in anti-Semitic rhetoric and hostility towards Jews, reaching levels not witnessed since the Second World War. In 2023, the world experienced an alarming surge in anti-Semitism, a phenomenon unparalleled since the conclusion of World War II.

The 2023 Anti-Defamation League (ADL) annual report sheds light on the concerning rise in antisemitism well before the conflict with Hamas and the subsequent protests on college campuses across the United States and globally.

Let’s delve into the key findings from the report:

Incident Surge: In 2023, ADL tabulated 8,873 antisemitic incidents across the United States. This represents a 140% increase from the incidents recorded in 2022 and is the highest number on record since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979.

This alarming trend underscores the importance of combating hatred and promoting understanding. Let us work together to create a world where tolerance prevails over prejudice.

So, Israel is in a dilemma as to how the fight the war with Hamas and not further fuel anti-Semitism worldwide.

Let’s take a moment to look at what is being done.

Hamas Tunnels and Human Shields:

Hamas, designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, has employed a controversial tactic of constructing tunnels beneath civilian infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, and residential areas. These tunnels serve multiple purposes, including smuggling weapons, launching attacks, and providing shelter for militants.

By deliberately placing tunnels near schools and hospitals, Hamas effectively used innocent Palestinians as human shields. The proximity of these tunnels to civilian areas made it difficult for the IDF to target them without risking civilian casualties.

The Ethical Dilemma:

The situation posed a profound ethical dilemma. On one hand, Israel sought to neutralize the threat posed by the tunnels to its security and civilian population. On the other hand, the presence of civilians in close proximity to the tunnels made any military action inherently risky.

International humanitarian law prohibits the use of civilians as shields during armed conflicts. However, in practice, it can be challenging to avoid harming civilians when combatants intentionally exploit their presence.

International Response and Investigations:

The use of human shields by Hamas drew widespread condemnation from the international community. Organizations such as the United Nations and human rights groups expressed concern about civilian casualties resulting from the conflict.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) launched an investigation into potential war crimes committed by both sides during the conflict. This investigation aims to assess whether violations of international law occurred, including the use of human shields.

Complexity and Tragedy:

The Israeli–Palestinian conflict is deeply entrenched, with historical, political, and cultural dimensions. The situation in Gaza reflects the complexity of the conflict, where civilians often bear the brunt of violence.

As we reflect on these events, it’s essential to recognize the suffering of innocent people caught in the crossfire and advocate for peaceful solutions that prioritize human lives.

Reflecting on the Holocaust’s tragedy, it is universally agreed that the loss of innocent lives is unacceptable, regardless of their identity. A ceasefire agreement and comprehensive post-conflict strategies are essential to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East let’s hope that it comes soon so both the residents of Gaza and Israel can begin to heal.

