A Secure Middle East Requires A Stable Palestinian State And A Safe Israel.

During a keynote address at the McCain Institute in Arizona on Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that advancing Palestinian aspirations plays a significant role in normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia, which is crucial for Israel, regional security, and the isolation of Iran.

Blinken stated that he has discussed with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman the progression towards normalization with Israel, contingent upon two prerequisites: achieving peace in the Gaza Strip and forging a pathway to establish a Palestinian state. Blinken affirmed President Biden’s dedication to these objectives.

