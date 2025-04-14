Netflix Hit ‘Black Mirror’ Like Never Before: Introducing the Long-Lost Game ‘Thronglets’

“I’m not gonna show you a game. That’s not what this is.”

From the critically acclaimed studio Night School comes Thronglets, a mobile game that immerses fans in the world of Black Mirror like never before. Thronglets, the game at the center of the Season 7 episode “Plaything,” is out now and available exclusively for Netflix members.

Set in the same universe as Black Mirror’s iconic Bandersnatch, Thronglets is a long-lost Tuckersoft game that hasn’t seen the light of day since its cancellation in 1994… until now. It’s a Tamagotchi-gone-wrong that turns into a personality test for humankind.

It challenges players to hatch, evolve, and nurture hundreds of adorable creatures known as Thronglets. But beware, these cute critters won’t just take over your phone; they could take over your life. As you feed, bathe, and entertain your Thronglets, you’ll watch them multiply exponentially — one becomes two, two becomes four, and soon you’ll have a harmonic Throng. This gameplay is not just about managing virtual pets; it’s about exploring the depths of human nature and the consequences of our digital obsessions.

By building a Throng, you can unlock hidden video fragments of the “Ritman Retrospective.” These elusive clips from a never-before-seen documentary about the enigmatic creator behind Thronglets, Colin Ritman, unveiled through a series of interviews with the head of Tuckersoft, Mohan Thakur. As the game reaches its unsettling conclusion, you’ll be presented with a shareable personality test, a digital echo to share across social media under the hashtag #Thronglets.

Step into the world of the Thronglets: Where your choices shape reality — but at what cost?