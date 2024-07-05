Netanyahu informs Biden A Hostage Deal COULD Be Close

For the first time in months, a framework for a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas is “now in place,” says a senior administration official. This development follows President Joe Biden’s conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

According to a White House readout, a call between the two leaders occurred as Israel and Hamas seemed close to a framework agreement. Hamas has delivered a response to the framework through Qatari and Egyptian mediators, an action that Israeli officials think will lead to detailed negotiations for an agreement.

To clarify, although there are grounds for optimism, a deal has not yet been finalized or guaranteed. Nonetheless, the fact that Netanyahu has contacted Biden regarding the deal provides some cause for hope.

Multiple news sources, as well as my contacts, report that a member of the Israeli negotiating team, who requested anonymity, indicated a significant possibility of reaching an agreement following Hamas’s submission of a revised proposal for the deal’s terms.

“The proposal put forward by Hamas includes a very significant breakthrough,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Israeli reaction to the Hamas proposal, conveyed through mediators, starkly differed from previous occasions in the nearly nine-month-long Gaza conflict, where Israel has deemed the conditions set by Hamas as unacceptable.

A senior Israeli official stated that the Mossad intelligence agency’s chief would spearhead the Israeli delegation in the discussions. Netanyahu was set to consult with his negotiation team later on Thursday, followed by a meeting with his security cabinet to deliberate on the hostage release negotiations.

Netanyahu informed Biden that the agreement was the Israeli proposal introduced by the president in late May, known as the Pathway to Peace. This is a three-pronged strategy aimed at securing the release of hostages and halting the conflict in Gaza.

The White House promptly commended the prime minister, stating, “The president welcomed the prime minister’s decision to authorize his negotiators to engage with U.S., Qatari, and Egyptian mediators to finalize the deal.” Additionally, during the phone call, Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated that Israel would conclude its military operations in Gaza only once it has accomplished all its goals, according to a statement from his office.

Netanyahu faces a significant challenge: some far-right members of his ruling coalition have suggested they might leave the government if the conflict ends before the destruction of Hamas. Such a move could likely result in the end of Netanyahu’s term as Prime Minister.

Netanyahu perceives himself as a statesman, and by securing this hostage deal, he could garner support from various government factions, potentially facilitating the deal’s approval. This may also bolster his position as prime minister.

The plan agreed to by Israel and presented by President Biden was also approved by the United Nations Security Council. It also was backed by both the European Union as well as the G-7.

The strategy includes a phased release of Israeli hostages in Gaza, with Israeli forces withdrawing in the initial stages, followed by the liberation of Palestinian prisoners. The final phase encompasses the rebuilding of the devastated region and the repatriation of the remains of the deceased hostages.

