Million Dollar Secret: What to Know About the Players and the Twisty New Game

Forget Phone-a-Friend: The only person you can trust in Million Dollar Secret is yourself.

In the new competition series, which is now available to stream, 12 people participate in a thrilling game of predator and prey that begins when one is awarded a life-changing amount of money. Over eight episodes, the less fortunate players must hunt down and eliminate the millionaire for a chance to secure the cash for themselves. But in this cutthroat competition of high-stakes strategy, alliances can switch in the blink of an eye — so always keep yours open.

“This game is about lying and deceiving people, taking them into your confidence and pretending to be friends,” host Peter Serafinowicz tells Tudum. “The participants are in this crazy situation. They wake up, and they’re in this game 24/7. The emotions and the tension … it’s all real. Everyone tries to keep it together, but some just can’t handle the pressure.”

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Million Dollar Secret, including the rules of the game, when new episodes drop, and who’s competing for the cash prize.

Who is the host of Million Dollar Secret?

English actor and comedian Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Bubble, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget) will guide the competitors through their mission to take down one of their own.

While his guidance occasionally comes with a hint of instigation, Serafinowicz was conscious of striking the right balance as host. “It’s my responsibility to set the tone, so I didn’t want it to be too cynical,” he says. “There’s a great prize at stake, and [the players] are taking it very seriously. I’m watching this all play out, and I’m kind of encouraging them, but at the same time antagonizing them in a fun way.”

Who is competing in Million Dollar Secret Season 1?

Get to know the 12 players entering the game below, including where to follow them on social media and their strategies for outsmarting the competition.

Cara

Age

29

Occupation

In-N-Out cook

About

Relationships with loved ones are what matters most to Cara, but material winnings — like say, a million dollars — wouldn’t hurt either. Plus, the time she’s spent with friends and family might actually be what helps her hit the jackpot. “All those game nights were training me for this moment,” she says. Through fun times with her tight-knit family, she’s developed active listening skills and learned to rely on her solid intuition. But could her ability to build strong bonds become her downfall in this game? Cara knows sending other players home will be a challenge for her. “I care a lot about people’s feelings, and I never want to hurt anyone.” Then again, this former kids’ birthday party clown is no stranger to getting out of her comfort zone to make some cash.

Follow Cara

Chris

Age

34

Occupation

Beverage brand CEO

About

Ivy League–educated Chris hopes his leadership skills and ability to stay cool in the face of conflict will set him apart in the lakeside villa. Alongside his briefcases full of business savvy, Chris has packed a life philosophy that will guide his game plan. “It takes a long time to build trust but only a second to lose it forever and never get it back,” he says. “I want to gain a reputation in the house as a straightforward, trustworthy player and then cash in all of that trust for a late-game deception that will put me on the inside track to win a million dollars.” But earning the confidence of his fellow competitors doesn’t mean that Chris will lead with honesty. To throw off suspicion, he’ll be presenting himself to the other players as a struggling entrepreneur instead of a successful CEO.

Follow Chris

Corey

Age

38

Occupation

Builder

About

Corey has been scheming about his strategy for months, but he’s ready to throw it all away the moment he steps into the villa. “Strategy can only take you so far in this cutthroat house,” he says. That’s why he’s doing everything he can to stay grounded in the game. “I wrote these words down in my journal as a reminder before entering the house and will read them every night before bed: ‘Let them judge you, let them misunderstand you, let them gossip about you. Their opinions are not your problems.’ ” Amid the chaos of the competition, there’s one thing Corey knows he can always depend on: his talent for taking initiative. “Growing up with a single mother and three younger siblings, I learned to become the man of the house at a very young age.”

Follow Corey

Harry

Age

59

Occupation

Photographer

About

As a comic book enthusiast, Harry believes his ability to evade questions will be his greatest superpower. He plans to “play a game of omission” without “being forced to lie outright,” hoping to maintain a level of integrity. While Harry’s unmatched people skills will help him develop trust with the other players, he’s worried that they could ultimately become his kryptonite. “I am good at putting people together and at ease, but that could make me an immediate target, too,” he says. Harry has previously served as the personal photographer for multiple billionaires, so Million Dollar Secret won’t be the first time he’s rubbed shoulders with wealth. Sounds like he’ll be right at home among this group of strangers inside the sprawling mansion.

Follow Harry

Jaimi

Age

42

Occupation

Life coach

About

As the eldest daughter in her family, Jaimi was raised to take ownership, so throwing other players under the bus may not come naturally. Instead, she’ll be depending on her ability to read people like a book and listen to her intuition above all else. But Jaimi also plans to keep her ear to the ground to learn what her fellow players have to say. “I’m going to try not to talk too much, which is not easy for me,” she shares. “I really just like people and connecting with them.” While Jaimi believes her biggest weakness is being “too nice,” she also considers herself to be a “phenomenal liar,” which will be a major asset in the game. “I can put on a face and be an actor.”

Follow Jaimi

Kyle

Age

27

Occupation

Construction worker

About

Kyle doesn’t consider himself a very good liar. “I am liable to start laughing immediately post-lie,” he says. That’s why he’s taking a “hide-in-plain-sight” approach to the game. He plans to be fully honest about himself in hopes that his transparency will throw the other players, who will think his “truths are actually lies.” But should he need to, Kyle will omit certain pieces of information, something he learned as a mischievous kid to avoid getting grounded by his mom. As a construction worker, Kyle believes he’s well-suited to handle the twists and turns of the competition. “With crazy things happening daily and 11 other people making their own moves, it’s crucial to be able to adapt,” he says.

Follow Kyle

Lauren

Age

35

Occupation

Stay-at-home mom

About

Hailing from Fargo, North Dakota, Lauren is a self-proclaimed “expert of Midwest culture,” but her knowledge of US geography isn’t limited to a single region. In fact, she can name all 50 states in under one minute. That quick mind will surely serve her well in this cunning competition, as will her experience working as a school counselor. “I was trained to pick up on subtle changes in behavior and tone,” she says. Entering the game, this devoted mom of three would like to lead with her reputation as a positive, likable, and trustworthy person. She hopes to prove to herself and to her kids that she doesn’t have to “betray my morals and values to be competitive.”

Follow Lauren

Lydia

Age

64

Occupation

Retired escrow agent

About

On the outside, Lydia seems like your typical Texas grandma, and she plans to leverage that to her advantage in the game. “In our society, a woman my age is invisible. It’s easy to be overlooked and underestimated,” she says. But there’s more to Lydia than meets the eye. She’s been playing in professional poker tournaments for 30 years, which she believes will help her remember that Million Dollar Secret is a game. “These folks are not my friends,” she says. With that in mind, there’s no way she’s revealing her status as a card shark. “I don’t want the other contestants to know that I’m smart, well-traveled, and fairly sophisticated.”

Follow Lydia

Phillip

Age

41

Occupation

College professor

About

Dr. Phillip will arrive at The Stag with 15 years of experience working as a therapist. He knows how to read people and gain their trust through vulnerability and transparency, which he’ll use in this game. “By being open about my life and showing my true personality, I know others will take everything at face value — even if I am being deceptive,” he says. But could his professional expertise be a double-edged sword? “My biggest weakness is and probably will always be overanalyzing,” he admits. “I tend to think through every possible scenario, and sometimes the simplest answer is the right one.”

Follow Phillip

Samantha

Age

41

Occupation

Police officer

About

Don’t tell her husband, but Sam knows she can be pretty darn convincing. This police officer is laser-focused on maintaining what she refers to as “the stay-at-home mom bit” to convince the other players that she really needs the prize money. Sam won’t hesitate to manipulate people’s emotions, but she fears others may easily do the same. “My biggest weakness is caring and letting my heart get involved,” she says. With certain types of people, however, Sam has no problem getting what she wants without getting emotional. “I’ve hung out with a lot of toads in Vegas just to sit at a table in a club and not spend a dime,” she says. “At least my feet didn’t hurt.”

Follow Samantha

Se Young

Age

35

Occupation

Systems VP

About

With her career in video game research and passion for board games, Se Young has a deep understanding of gameplay mechanics. “I am thrilled to be playing a game nobody has played before,” she says. According to this expert, the only “workable strategy” for this type of competition is to try and skate through under the radar. That means Se Young mostly just wants to “avoid being annoying” to stay in the mansion as long as possible. As a true gamer at heart, Se Young knows practice makes perfect so in the leadup to Million Dollar Secret, she’s been putting in the time “lying to people around me about inconsequential things.”

Follow Se Young

Sydnee

Age

32

Occupation

Medical sales

About

At first glance, people might jump to the conclusion that Sydnee isn’t a serious threat. That’s exactly what she wants because she plans to play up the “Scottsdale blonde persona” to catch others by surprise. “My greatest strength is my looks,” she shares. “Everyone dismisses me based on my outward appearance. It’s happened my whole life and can serve its purpose when needed.” She may be beautiful, but Sydnee’s also tough, having grown up in northern Alaska. “I’ve worked in negative 80-degree weather as a maintenance tech in pure darkness,” she says. Everybody better watch their back because Sydnee is more than comfortable playing a cold-blooded game.

Follow Sydnee

How does the game work?

Twelve strangers arrive at a sumptuous lakeside estate. In each of their rooms is a mysterious welcome gift — a box. Eleven of the boxes are empty, but one contains $1 million and the money is for that guest to keep — as long as they manage not to let on that the prize is in their possession.

In each episode, Serafinowicz will task the millionaire with a secret agenda that they can complete and use as an advantage in the game. Meanwhile, all the players will participate in daily guest activities where they can win strategic opportunities to sniff out the millionaire. Over nightly dinners, they’ll try to eliminate the correct person. Each time a millionaire is booted from the game, the money moves to someone new. Strike too soon and you become the target, but miss your window and you lose any hope of cashing a check. And should the millionaire catch too much heat, they can ditch the cash to survive another day in the competition.

Witnessing the conversations — and occasional clashes — among the players was a delight for Serafinowicz, who couldn’t help but revel in the game’s twists and turns. “[At] the dinners, it’s like my own personal, delicious reality show taking place in front of my eyes while I dine on fine food,” he says “It was so exhilarating.”

Where is Million Dollar Secret filmed?

At the start of the game, the players move into a stunning lakeside estate called The Stag. The private chateau sits on 44 beautifully kept acres in Kelowna, Canada.