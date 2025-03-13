MEGAN NOVAK: Win By Radical Leftist Judge In Swing State Could Doom GOP’s Chances In 2026

Megan Novak

On April 1, Wisconsin voters will have the chance to cast their ballot in a race that could shape the future makeup of the U.S. Congress. Yet, the race is not for a congressional seat, it is for the Wisconsin State Supreme Court – and candidate Susan Crawford can’t seem to tell the difference.

Crawford has made it clear that, if elected, she will rubber stamp Democrats’ radical agenda to gerrymander Wisconsin’s U.S. congressional districts. Americans mandated change in November, and Republicans are delivering with one of the narrowest House majorities in nearly 100 years passing legislation by razor thin margins as little as two votes—the same amount Crawford promises to flip if elected. The consequences of this race could not be more real.

Crawford’s willingness to put her thumb on the scale of electoral politics is not the only matter that should disqualify her from judicial service at the highest level. We have much to fear in Wisconsin should she be elected.

As Dane County District Court judge, Crawford sentenced a convicted sexual predator to just four years in prison after being found guilty on three counts of First-Degree Sexual Assault of a Child under 13. Sentencing guidelines called for up to 60 years. Prosecutors asked for at least ten. Crawford gave less than half that.

In another instance, the brutal attack of a UW-Madison student left to suffer in a snowbank, Crawford expressed sympathy for the attacker, a repeat felon, and wished she could “do something to fix [his] trauma.” Crawford dropped sexual assault charges and gave only a seven-year sentence.

As a mother, I cannot fathom the trauma these young victims experienced at the hands of abusers — or how they were traumatized again by Crawford so cavalierly dismissing their pain.

Crawford’s soft spot for violent abusers and lenient sentencing for sexual predators is concerning to me and should be to every Wisconsinite. When given the chance to express concern or regret over these lenient and inappropriate sentences, Susan Crawford stated she stands by them. It’s clear Susan Crawford stands with violent predators, not for public safety.

As a parent, I would do whatever it takes to protect my children, and Brad Schimel is the only candidate I trust to stand up for what is right, what is just, and to keep our communities safe.

Former Attorney General Schimel believes in upholding the rule of law. As a prosecutor, attorney general and judge, Schimel has dedicated his career to putting violent criminals behind bars and standing up for victims. He is endorsed by over 80 Wisconsin sheriffs and law enforcement associations and has taken real action to hold offenders accountable.

With a ten-year term on the line, the race between Crawford and Schimel is an exceedingly important state election for Wisconsinites. It is why Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin endorsed Schimel on Nov.13, the earliest at which we have ever gotten involved in a state Supreme Court race. That fact speaks to just how serious we believe April 1’s outcome is.

With the AFP-WI team contacting over 250,000 voters so far, here is what we have heard throughout the state: now, more than ever, it is imperative to restore balance in our state’s highest court. We must elect a judge who will apply the law, not rewrite it. My fellow Wisconsinites and I want justice, integrity and certainty from the bench, not political games.

How we vote in this Supreme Court election not only sets the tone for what we value in Wisconsin but for how the future of the country will be shaped.

I urge Wisconsinites to vote for Brad Schimel on April 1 like our state and country depend on it. Because they do.

Megan Novak is the AFP-Wisconsin state director, a proud Wisconsinite, and a mother.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

