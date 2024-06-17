Marco Rubio and Tim Scott reportedly top Donald Trump’s VP List.

Former President Donald Trump is anticipated to announce his running mate for the 2024 Presidential election within the next three weeks. Florida Senator Marco Rubio and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott are reportedly leading candidates, according to sources within the Trump campaign. Rubio, who was initially critical of Trump during the 2016 campaign, has since become a staunch and loyal supporter following Trump’s inauguration in 2017, consistently defending him against Democratic criticism and throughout various legal challenges.

Senator Marco Rubio’s political positions have shifted notably as he positions himself to be Vice President under Donald Trump. He has altered his stance on a variety of issues, including aid to Ukraine, immigration, and the acceptance of the 2024 election results. While Rubio previously voted to certify the 2020 election, he has recently declined to commit to accepting the results of the 2024 election. Additionally, he has moved away from his earlier view that mass deportation of illegal immigrants is not “a realistic policy,” and now supports Trump’s comprehensive deportation strategy.

It’s important to remember that Rubio, known for his interventionist stance, aligned with isolationists in voting against the latest Ukraine aid package in Congress, a move opposed by many Trump supporters. This shift is part of Rubio’s multi-year transformation into a MAGA-aligned figure, a path taken by numerous Republicans aiming to stay pertinent within the changing party dynamics. This transformation has gained momentum amidst speculation that Trump may consider the 53-year-old senator from Florida as his vice-presidential candidate.

We will monitor Rubio in the upcoming weeks as he potentially becomes Trump’s vice-presidential candidate. The 12th Amendment states that presidential and vice-presidential candidates on the same ticket “shall not be an inhabitant of the same state.” This could present a challenge for a Trump-Rubio ticket, since both have ties to Florida. Nonetheless, historical precedents exist where candidates have circumvented this rule. For example, in 2000, Dick Cheney changed his residency from Texas to Wyoming to accompany then-Governor George W. Bush. Although Rubio’s connections are solely to Florida, legal experts indicate there are methods to address this complication.

