LT. GOV. BURT JONES: Georgia Needs Its Own DOGE

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones

Georgia has built the best business environment in America, and we all know why: we believe in smaller government, lower taxes and unleashing the power of entrepreneurs. My top priority as lieutenant governor is to build on that success and take it to the next level.

Over the past two years, the Georgia Senate — under my leadership — has slashed costs, cut red tape and eliminated uncertainty for businesses. As a business owner myself, I understand firsthand that a thriving economy depends on a government that steps back and lets competition flourish. Entrepreneurs and job creators drive Georgia’s success, not bureaucrats.

We’ve already made big strides, reducing the size and scope of government, cutting costly regulations and simplifying licensing requirements for hardworking Georgians. But we’re not stopping there. In 2025, I’m doubling down with an ambitious new initiative to take our economy even further: the “Red Tape Rollback Act of 2025.” We’re bringing DOGE to Georgia.

This bold plan draws inspiration from national efforts led by President Donald Trump and visionaries like Elon Musk at DOGE, who are proving that innovation thrives when the government gets out of the way. It’s time to bring that same energy and disruptive thinking to Georgia. It’s time for DOGE to get local, and for Georgia to lead the way.

The Red Tape Rollback Act will systematically slash regulations, empower small businesses and expand economic opportunities across our state. Every state agency will undergo a rigorous, top-to-bottom review of all rules and regulations every four years — eliminating anything that stifles growth or creates unnecessary burdens.

Agencies will now be required to provide clear economic impact reports to the General Assembly for any major regulatory proposal, ensuring full transparency and accountability.

And here’s the game-changer: legislators will have the power to demand a “Small Business Impact Analysis” for any pending bill. No more blind spots — every regulation will be scrutinized to ensure it benefits, not burdens, Georgia’s job creators. The people of Georgia will have unparalleled transparency into where their tax dollars are going.

We know that deregulation and cutting red tape are essential to keeping Georgia ahead of the competition. Under President Joe Biden, businesses were shackled with endless mandates and bureaucratic obstacles.

Thankfully, with President Trump back in charge, America is once again on the path to prosperity — cutting taxes, slashing wasteful spending and rolling back the regulatory nightmare that has hamstrung our economy.

Georgia has thrived under strong Republican leadership, standing as a beacon of economic freedom even when Washington lost its way. Now, with President Trump’s leadership in Washington and our efforts at the state level, we’re poised to lead the nation in economic growth, job creation, and innovation.

The work ahead is exciting. Georgia has the opportunity to be the gold standard for pro-business, pro-growth policies. By cutting government interference and empowering entrepreneurs, we’re securing a future of prosperity, innovation, and opportunity for generations to come.

Burt Jones is a business owner and job creator, successful former State Senator, husband, father, and believer. He has served as Georgia’s 13th Lieutenant Governor since 2023.

