Live Video Coverage of Day 2 of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

It is day two of the Republican National Convention and we offer live video coverage plus a complete list of all the happens that interest you. Each television network will handle coverage slightly differently. Here’s a breakdown of the major networks and their coverage plans for the RNC
- C-SPAN will carry the entire convention uninterrupted for all four days.
- CBS television stations will have live coverage starting at 10 p.m. ET all four days.
- NBC News will broadcast “Decision 2024” live during the same time it streams the program, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. the first two nights of the convention, and from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. the final two nights.
- ABC News will have live coverage from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. all four days on its main broadcast network, hosted by David Muir.
- Fox News will air coverage during its regular prime-time lineup of shows, and will broadcast a nightly one-hour special starting at 10 p.m., hosted by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.
- CNN will air live coverage at 2 p.m. Monday, when Trump is expected to be formally nominated via a roll call. The network will then have a combination of coverage and analysis each night from 8 p.m. to midnight, anchored by Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper.
- MSNBC will broadcast a prime-time special from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Rachel Maddow. The network will have coverage from 8 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday and Thursday.