Live Video Coverage of Day 2 of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

It is day two of the Republican National Convention and we offer live video coverage plus a complete list of all the happens that interest you. Each television network will handle coverage slightly differently. Here’s a breakdown of the major networks and their coverage plans for the RNC

C-SPAN will carry the entire convention uninterrupted for all four days.

will carry the entire convention uninterrupted for all four days. CBS television stations will have live coverage starting at 10 p.m. ET all four days.

television stations will have live coverage starting at 10 p.m. ET all four days. NBC News will broadcast “Decision 2024” live during the same time it streams the program, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. the first two nights of the convention, and from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. the final two nights.

will broadcast “Decision 2024” live during the same time it streams the program, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. the first two nights of the convention, and from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. the final two nights. ABC News will have live coverage from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. all four days on its main broadcast network, hosted by David Muir.

will have live coverage from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. all four days on its main broadcast network, hosted by David Muir. Fox News will air coverage during its regular prime-time lineup of shows, and will broadcast a nightly one-hour special starting at 10 p.m., hosted by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

will air coverage during its regular prime-time lineup of shows, and will broadcast a nightly one-hour special starting at 10 p.m., hosted by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. CNN will air live coverage at 2 p.m. Monday, when Trump is expected to be formally nominated via a roll call. The network will then have a combination of coverage and analysis each night from 8 p.m. to midnight, anchored by Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper.

will air live coverage at 2 p.m. Monday, when Trump is expected to be formally nominated via a roll call. The network will then have a combination of coverage and analysis each night from 8 p.m. to midnight, anchored by Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper. MSNBC will broadcast a prime-time special from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Rachel Maddow. The network will have coverage from 8 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday and Thursday.

Full 2024 RNC schedule