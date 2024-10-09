LIVE Coverage of Hurricane – Tampa Bay TV outlets

Here’s what to know:
- Landfall: Milton is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida late Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, which have winds of 111-129 mph (180-210 kph).
- Path: Milton could retain hurricane strength as it churns across central Florida toward the Atlantic Ocean. That track would largely spare other states ravaged by Helene, which killed at least 230 people on its path from Florida to the Carolinas.
- Evacuations: Officials are warning residents not to bank on the storm weakening. Florida’s Division of Emergency Management offers this list of which counties under evacuation orders