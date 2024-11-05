Live Coverage: 2024 election: Election Night Live with Brian Williams to stream on Prime Video – free starting at 5 p.m.

The new format will be a one-stop destination for election insights when it streams on November 5, 2024.Prime Video and White Cherry Entertainment today announced Election Night Live with Brian Williams, a one-night special delivering election results and analysis to Amazon customers on November 5, 2024, beginning at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT. The program will be produced by Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner with Jonathan Wald as executive producer and showrunner, and Weiss also serving as director.

Brian Williams will be joined live by guests including prominent contributors across news and traditional media, representing a range of backgrounds and perspectives, to share real-time poll results and commentary while also referencing third-party news sources across all political affiliations. Election Night Live with Brian Williams will meet global viewers where they are, providing a unique, first-stop opportunity to follow the evening’s results in an informative, accessible and non-partisan presentation directly on Prime Video. Guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

“After 41 years in the business—from local news to network shows to cable news—this feels like the next big thing. And the global marketplace of Amazon is a natural home for this first-of-its-kind venture,” said Brian Williams. “Together we will follow the storyline on election night wherever it leads us.””Prime Video is excited to host Brian Williams for a one-night-only Election Night special event. Prime Video provides customers access to programming that delights, informs, and engages, conveniently offered in one centralized app,” said Albert Cheng, VP, Head of Prime Video.

“This non-partisan live special will draw from major news sources and complement the various partner news channels available on Prime Video. Our comprehensive offering is designed to give today’s viewer a direct and seamless way to keep up with election results.

Williams will be joined in conversation by a variety of experts across news and politics who will lend exclusive insights and analysis around real-time developments.As a growing home for news viewers, Prime Video offers a variety of news channels free to all Amazon customers via the Live TV Tab including ABC News Live, CBS News 24/7, CNN Headlines, LiveNOW from FOX, NBC News Now, Noticias Univision 24/7, Reuters, and The Washington Post Television.