Liberal Media Botches Initial Headlines, Downplaying Trump Assassination Attempt

HAROLD HUTCHISON

Multiple corporate media outlets initially did not report that shots were fired at a campaign rally featuring former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Multiple shots were fired at the rally, with Trump suffering a wound to his right ear. Screenshots of corporate media sites showed that they did not initially report the shots in their headlines.

“Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after popping noises heard at his Pennsylvania rally,” a headline from NBC News said, according to a screenshot posted on X by Drew Holden.

“Trump whisked off stage in Pennsylvania after loud noises rang through the crowd,” a Los Angeles Times headline read, according to another screenshot Holden posted.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, a potential vice presidential nominee for Trump, took CNN to task in multiple posts on X.

“Really? No mention of the attempt to kill him?” Rubio said in a post with a screenshot of a post by CNN that read, “JUST IN: Donald Trump is rushed offstage by Secret Service during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Follow live updates.”

Really? No mention of the attempt to kill him? pic.twitter.com/fcc5AV0dPn — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 13, 2024

“Even in a horrifying moment such as this they just can’t help themselves,” Rubio posted on X while showing a screenshot of a CNN headline reading, “Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after he falls at rally.”

Rubio also took aim at USA Today in another post on X.

Even in a horrifying moment such as this they just can’t help themselves. pic.twitter.com/REDIQvWaX8 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 13, 2024

“Another one,” Rubio posted on X, with a screenshot of a headline reading, “Trump removed from stage by Secret Service after loud noises startles former president, crowd.”

