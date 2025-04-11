‘Known Con Man And Fraud’: John Cornyn Comes Out Swinging Against Ken Paxton

Jason Cohen

Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn on Wednesday called Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton “a known con man and fraud” after he announced Tuesday on Fox News that he will challenge Cornyn for his seat.

The GOP-held Texas state House voted to impeach Paxton in May 2023 over alleged corruption, bribery, obstruction and other charges, but he was acquitted in September 2023. Cornyn told reporters on Capitol Hill that he would make allegations against Paxton a central issue of the campaign. (RELATED: ‘No Evidence Whatsoever’: Lawyers For Impeached Republican AG Want Almost All Charges Against Him Dismissed)

WATCH:

Dear Readers:

As a nonprofit, we are dependent on the generosity of our readers. Please consider making a small donation of any amount here. Thank you!

“Obviously Mr. Paxton has a checkered background. He is a con man and fraud and I think the people of Texas know that,” Cornyn said. “But this is what we’ll be litigating over the course of this campaign. I am not going to turn over this Senate seat once held by Sam Houston to somebody like him. We will fight this to the end and we will win.”

“He’s a known com man and fraud. I don’t know how you can not make that an issue because people need to be able to trust elected officials and their senators,” he added.

Cornyn also touted his history of having a strongly aligned voting record with President Donald Trump in his first term.

“It’s unclear to me exactly what is motivating Mr. Paxton other than vanity and personal ambition,” he said.

After Paxton’s announcement, Cornyn’s campaign spokesperson Max Cohen called the attorney general “a fraud,” claiming he “uses fake Uber accounts to meet his girlfriend and deceive his family” in a statement released to Punchbowl News.

“He talks tough on crime and then lets crooked progressive Lina Hidalgo off the hook,” Cohen wrote. “He says his impeachment trial was a sham, but he didn’t contest the fact in legal filings, which will cost the state millions. He says he’s anti-woke, but he funnels millions of taxpayer dollars to lawyers who celebrate DEI.”

“This will be a spirited campaign, and we assure Texans they will have a real choice when this race is over,” the spokesperson added.

Affiliated polling from the Texas Politics Project found in March that Paxton had a 37% approval rating with all voters and 62% approval among GOP-identifying voters. Cornyn, meanwhile, had a 49% approval rating among GOP-identifying voters and 30% overall.

Paxton’s office didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Myles Morell contributed to this report

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.