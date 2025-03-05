JUSTIN GOODMAN: DOGE, Lawmakers Target Fauci’s Mad Science

Justin Goodman

Dr. Anthony Fauci is gone from government, but his long shadow looms large in Washington. DOGE is fixing that.

On Friday’s episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan and Elon Musk denounced wasteful government spending on animal testing. Rogan singled out Fauci’s infamous biting fly tests on beagles and “$250 million for transgender animal studies,” prompting Musk to respond, “Mutilating animals in demented studies that are like the worst thing you can imagine from a horror show.”

Their remarks were referencing White Coat Waste Project’s recent testimony at a House Oversight Committee hearing where I detailed how taxpayers are being forced to fund millions in experiments to crudely create transgender lab animals to mimic trans children and adults.

Guess who was responsible for 95% of this absurd and obscene spending: Fauci’s division at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In her opening statement that immediately went viral, Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace said the following:

“Late last year the White Coat Waste Project exposed that more than $10 million dollars in taxpayer funds were spent creating transgender mice, rats, and monkeys. These DEI grants funded painful and deadly transgender experiments that forced lab animals to undergo invasive surgeries and hormone therapies at universities across the country.

For example, the Biden-Harris Administration spent $2.5 million taxpayer dollars to study the fertility of transgender mice. $1.1 million dollars were spent to find out if female rats receiving testosterone therapies to mimic transgender men were more likely to overdose on a party drug commonly used in the LGBTQ community to induce drug-fueled “chemsex.”

Federal funds were also used to forcibly transition male monkeys to see if hormone therapy made them more susceptible to HIV.

In follow-up questioning from Republican Arizona Rep. Eli Crane that also caught fire online, I detailed how WCW estimates that at least a quarter-billion-dollars has been wasted by the NIH and other federal agencies on transgender animal experiments like these.

In some ongoing projects uncovered by WCW, NIH-funded experimenters are subjecting lab animals to surgeries and testosterone and estrogen treatments and taking pictures of their genitals to study the effects. Some of these “transfemale rats” and “transmasculine mice” were given vaccines and gender dysphoria drugs and even electroshocked.

WCW has the receipts, but mainstream press is so reflexively fast to defend Fauci and the NIH that Forbes had to quickly retract and correct claims dismissing the transgender animal tests as a “DOGE Hoax.”

Fauci’s shameful legacy was on full display at the hearing.

My exchange with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) about how Fauci and NIAID are the single largest funder of experiments where pieces of aborted human fetuses—even fingers and scalps—are implanted into “humanized” lab animals has over 5 million views and counting.

Congress also heard about our investigation that exposed how Fauci paid for 44 beagle puppies to have their vocal cords cut out so they couldn’t bark in the lab.

On X, Musk commented “Terrible!” below a clip of me and Rep. Boebert discussing Dr. Fauci’s decades long history of personally torturing primates and other animals and wasting tens of billions of tax dollars to abuse animals in other laboratories worldwide.

In 2020, our group first exposed and ended Fauci’s funding for dangerous gain-of-function animal experiments at the Wuhan lab that probably caused COVID.

Yet, as I testified to the committee, there are still dozens of animal labs in China approved to receive NIH funding, including ones controlled by the Communist Party and tied to the military. WCW recently obtained an active contract funded by the NIH and Pentagon that’s paying for 300 beagles a week to be restrained and injected with or force-fed experimental drugs in a Chinese lab.

Fortunately, Musk and DOGE have taken notice and taking action. On Feb. 28, DOGE announced a series of NIH cuts, including a Fauci-funded grant to an animal testing lab in China that was infecting rabbits with malaria and infesting mice with mosquitoes. WCW flagged this problematic project and billions in other wasteful animal testing grants given to US and Chinese labs for DOGE last month.

But there’s obviously much more work to be done. We’re working with Republican DOGE Senate Caucus Chair Joni Ernst, Mace, Republican New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Roger Stone and other MAGA allies to urge Musk and President Donald Trump to cut all the animal testing grants greenlit by Fauci and to abolish his bloated and corrupt $6.5 billion division of the NIH altogether.

The solution to ridding the government of Fauci’s fingerprints is simple: Stop the money, stop the madness.

Justin Goodman is senior vice president for Advocacy and Policy at White Coat Waste Project.

