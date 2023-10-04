‘In The Middle Of A Revolution’: Tucker Sits Down With Victor Davis Hanson

Harold Hutchison on October 2, 2023

Historian Victor Davis Hanson warned that the United States was “in the middle of a revolution,” citing the fraud trial targeting former President Donald Trump in New York City during the latest episode of “Tucker on X” that Tucker Carlson posted on Twitter.

Hanson told Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, that the fraud trial was part of an effort by Democrats to erase what they viewed as an “existential threat” to their retention of power. Carlson opened the episode by discussing the civil fraud trial in New York City, during which Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump deceived banks and financial institutions by inflating the value of his properties Tuesday, ordering the revocation of the former president’s business license.

“I think they’ve come to the conclusion that Trump is an existential threat and by association, half the country is to their vision of what they want to transform us into, and so they feel that whatever means necessary are justified,” Hanson told Carlson.

Hanson noted that Democrats were targeting institutions, including the electoral college, the Senate filibuster and the border.

“They feel that they’re at a stage now where their agenda doesn’t appeal to 51% of the people, and they either have to bring in new constituencies or change the system, the entire system of which we’re acculturated to, to retain power, and that’s what they’re willing to do,” Hanson said.

“We don’t realize we’re in the middle of a revolution,” Hanson added later. “We think that we’re still playing within the same sidelines or parameters, and we’re not. Everything’s under negotiation.”

Hanson noted that conservatives were speaking up, but also that they were fighting a culture in the Republican Party that preferred to “lose nobly” as opposed to winning elections in an “ugly” manner.

“There are legitimate efforts to rectify and stop this madness and let’s see what happens in 2024,” Hanson said. “But I don’t think it works any more to migrate to a red state or to drop out of the popular culture, you’ve got to get control of the political apparatus of the country through elections.”

Hanson noted that while migrating could provide a “great advantage” for a while, it would not be enough.

“You need leaders who will tell people we are in a Jacobin takeover of this country, and the old get along at any cost does not work,” Hanson said.

Hanson also noted that the civil case in New York was intended to send a message to Trump and his supporters.

“The idea is now that we now have the power to do this, and because we have the power to do it, it’s moral and right, and if you don’t like it, what are you doing to do about it?” Hanson said.

