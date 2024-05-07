Deal or No Deal? Hamas agreed to a hostage-ceasefire deal crafted by Egypt, but Israel says it’s the wrong deal.

Hamas surprised the world on Monday announced its acceptance of an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal but the deal was not the one Israel agreed to, so there is a disconnect on if there is really any hostage for ceasefire deal at all. Meanwhile Israel said its leaders approved a military operation in the southern Gaza town of Rafah and began striking targets in the area. Still, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would send negotiators to continue talks on the deal.

In Washington Secretary of State Antony Blinken, CIA Director Bill Burns, and President Joe Biden are closely monitoring the situation. They reviewed Hamas’ response to the proposed Egyptian deal to assess whether it aligns with their understanding of the agreement. The situation remains tense, and international leaders are actively engaged in seeking a peaceful resolution.

The intense diplomatic efforts and military posturing have kept a faint glimmer of hope alive for an agreement that might at least temporarily halt the seven-month-old conflict ravaging the Gaza Strip. Looming over these negotiations is the possibility of a comprehensive Israeli attack on Rafah, a prospect strongly opposed by the United States and one that aid organizations caution could spell catastrophe for the approximately 1.4 million Palestinians seeking shelter there.

The next 24 to 48 hours will be critical to how the deal that Hamas is received or if there can be a new one crafted that will at least see a hostage exchange for a temporary ceasefire. Like everything that happens in the Middle East nothing comes easy and there will be plenty of talking in the meantime.

Jim Williams reports on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, providing both written articles and video coverage on a range of issues in the Middle East.