Hakeem Jeffries Boasts About Dems ‘Effectively’ Running House — Despite GOP Majority

Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York claimed that Democrats were “governing as a majority” in the House of Representatives even with nominal Republican control during an interview that aired Sunday.

Jeffries noted that Democrats provided over twice as many votes than Republicans in passing HR 8035, the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act in April during the interview with Norah O’Donnell of CBS News that aired on “60 Minutes.” Jeffries boasted of Democratic successes in the GOP-controlled House during the interview, saying that Dems “get things done.”

“Even though we’re in the minority, we effectively have been governing as if we were in the majority because we continue to provide a majority of the votes necessary to get things done,” he said. “Those are just the facts.”

“It’s a difficult situation on the other side of the aisle, because many of my Republican colleagues are more interested in creating chaos, dysfunction and extremism,” Jeffries claimed.

Jeffries also explained the rationale for defending House Speaker Mike Johnson from a motion to vacate the chair that Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia plans to call for a vote.

“Our view would traditionally be, ‘Let the other side work its own mess out,’” Jeffries told O’Donnell. “But when that mess starts to impact the ability to do the job on behalf of the American people, then the responsible thing at that moment might be for us to make clear that we will not allow the extremists to throw the Congress and the country into chaos.”

Greene initially filed the motion March 22 shortly before the House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion spending bill to fund the government through the rest of the fiscal year by a 286 to 134 vote.

