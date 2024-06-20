If you like Viktor Orbán and Project 2025 – Welcome to Donald Trump’s and the GOP’s new brand of Liberal Democracy

As we prepare for the potential 2024 electoral rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, it is important to be aware of two significant factors. The first is the “2025 Project,” and the second is Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is favored by the far-right. These elements suggest that if one has a penchant for authoritarianism and Christian fundamentalism, the Republicans may have an appealing proposition.

The Relationship Between Orban And The GOP

Starting with Orbán, he has addressed the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) conventions three times, drawing attention for his controversial views and connections with right-leaning American personalities. Additionally, Orbán has hosted CPAC in Budapest, Hungary, where he has given speeches that focus on what he often refers to as “woke culture,” tackling polarizing cultural issues like transgender and LGBTQ+ rights, immigration, and children’s educational content.

Orban has been Hungary’s Prime Minister since 2010, making him the longest-serving leader in the European Union. Ironically, he has suggested that Hungary might consider leaving the union. Throughout his term, his party, Fidesz, has leveraged its two-thirds legislative majority to pass constitutional amendments. These amendments have altered the retirement age for judges, resulting in the premature retirement of many, and centralized the appointment of new judges under a single political appointee, who has faced widespread accusations of bias in favor of Fides

Orban supports Trump’s reelection campaign and has experienced tense relations with the Biden administration, which notably excluded Hungary from a democracy summit it held after Biden assumed office. Orban has stated publicly that had Trump been president, the war in Ukraine might not have occurred, and the conflict between Israel and Hamas would have concluded by this time.

Earlier this year, Trump lavished praise on Orbán during the Hungarian Prime Minister’s visit to Mar-a-Lago.

“There’s nobody that’s better, smarter or a better leader than Viktor Orbán. He’s fantastic, the former president spoke to an audience at his Florida resort, where he and his guest attended a dinner and concert, as shown in a series of videos on Orbán’s Instagram account.

Now The 2025 Project

Project 2025 is bolstered by two editors, 34 authors, 277 contributors, a 54-member advisory board, and an alliance of over 100 conservative organizations. This includes groups such as the American Legislative Exchange Council, The Heartland Institute, Liberty University, Middle East Forum, Moms for Liberty, NRA, Pro-Life America, and Tea Party Patriots, among others.

Spearheaded by Paul Dans the group has purportedly vetted and stands ready to appoint 54,000 staunch MAGA Republicans to supplant current federal civil servants, aiming to swiftly enact their agenda following a potential Trump inauguration in 2025 Following the Orbán playbook, Republicans are reportedly preparing an authoritarian “government-in-waiting” for the next Republican presidential term, with the goal of “institutionalizing Trumpism” through Project 2025.

Project 2025 presents a troubling blueprint for guiding a new Trump administration from January 20 to July 18, 2025, towards transforming America into an authoritarian regime. The 30 chapters of Project 2025 outline various alarming proposals, including the elimination of the Department of Education and the Department of Commerce, the deployment of the U.S. military to quell protests, the dismantling of the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, the removal of protections against sexual and gender discrimination, and the termination of diversity, equity, inclusion, and affirmative action initiatives.

Moreover, there are additional controversial mandates such as diverting billions from public school funding to private school choice vouchers, phasing out the Title 1 program for public education, dismantling the nation’s free school meals program, abolishing the Head Start program, prohibiting books, and censoring curricula that address the atrocities of slavery. Project 2025 also advocates for the prohibition of abortion, which demotes women to second-class citizens, limits access to contraception, mandates the detention of potential immigrants in facilities likened to concentration camps, eradicates Title VII and Title IX of the Civil Rights Act.

A significant objective is to centralize Christianity within American governance and society. This initiative seeks to convert biblical perspectives into federal laws, often employing Christian nationalist language and stories to support its conservative policy agendas. While not directly targeting Jews, the movement’s policies may impact various communities, including issues related to reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, racial equality, and public education.

The public should be informed about Project 2025, which numerous constitutional scholars describe as an authoritarian strategy with the potential to weaken the checks and balances that have been fundamental to U.S. democracy for 250 years. It is advisable to conduct your own investigation into Project 2025 to understand the characteristics of authoritarianism.