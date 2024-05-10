Hostage Talks Hit A Pause Button For Now But Are Not Ending. Israel set to move into Rafah if they want.

witter

Negotiations for a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas have stalled, partly due to the continuing conflict in Rafah, as reported by Politico citing two individuals acquainted with the matter. While Hamas remains open to negotiation, their engagement has significantly diminished in response to Israel’s military actions in the area, the sources noted.

All parties engaged in the ceasefire negotiations emphasize that the current halt is merely a pause, not a collapse of the talks. Israel, Egypt, and Qatar remain dedicated to seeking an agreement acceptable to both Israel and Hamas, but at present, no further discussions are planned.

William Burns, the CIA Director and lead United States negotiator, has departed Israel and is en route back to Washington as scheduled. With no agreement reached and significant tensions between the U.S. and Israel regarding arms sales to the Jewish state, the prospect of an attack on Rafah makes it difficult to predict when discussions might continue.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby stated, “The departure of Burns does not signify the conclusion of the ongoing negotiations. We will remain involved with the aspiration of achieving a successful outcome.”Jack Khoury, a distinguished writer for Haaretz, reported that a Hamas source stated negotiations for a deal have not collapsed. However, the source emphasized that Netanyahu is adamant about continuing the conflict. The prime minister is accused of resetting the negotiations, refusing to end the war or withdraw and engage in military action in the Gaza Strip, while agreeing only to the release of hostages. The source expressed that progress is unattainable under these conditions.

Israeli officials have criticized President Joe Biden’s decision to withhold arms sales in the event of a significant offensive in Rafah, claiming it has given Hamas an advantage in negotiations. Although not as severe as President Ronald Reagan’s 1982 ban on cluster bomb sales to Israel, Biden’s position represents a significant moment in the historically close relationship between Israel and its strongest ally, which has encompassed military aid, combat aircraft, and support at the United Nations, especially since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2024, when 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 individuals, including Americans, were taken hostage.

Concluding a hectic Thursday, Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed in a statement to combat Hamas with determination, downplaying President Joe Biden’s caution against providing arms for any significant military action in Rafah.

“If we need to stand alone, we will stand alone,” Netanyahu said in a message he issued on Thursday night. “I have said that if necessary – we will fight with our fingernails.”

“But we have much more than fingernails and with that same strength of spirit, with G-d’s help, together we will win,” he said.

