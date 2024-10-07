Here we go again! Milton takes aim on the Gulf Coast just two weeks after Helene.

As residents of the Tampa Bay area and those along Florida’s Gulf Coast are still recovering from Hurricane Helene, they now face another potential threat. Tropical Storm Milton is expected to rapidly strengthen as it moves eastward to northeastward across the Gulf of Mexico and could reach or approach major hurricane status by the time it makes landfall on the west coast of the Florida anywhere from the Tampa Bay north to the Big Bend area as soon as midweek.

There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and wind impacts for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula beginning late Tuesday or Wednesday.

Residents in these areas should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, follow any advice given by local officials, and check back for updates to the forecast.

Heavy rains to impact portions of Florida Monday

Areas of heavy rainfall will impact portions of Florida Sunday and Monday well ahead of Milton, with heavy rainfall more directly related to the system expected later on Tuesday through Wednesday night. This rainfall brings the risk of flash, urban, and areal flooding, along with minor to moderate river flooding.

Rainfall Forecast from the Weather Prediction Center

Rainfall amounts of 5 to 8 inches, with localized totals up to 12 inches, are expected across portions of the Florida Peninsula and the Keys through Wednesday night. This rainfall brings the risk of flash, urban, and areal flooding, along with minor to moderate river flooding.

