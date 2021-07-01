Happy 154th Birthday Canada

Things Canada wants in sports.

Happy birthday to America’s northern neighbor, Canada. Today is Canada’s 154th birthday but because of the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be that much celebrating. It is a good time to take a look at Canada’s post pandemic sports wish list. The top of the list probably is to add a National Hockey League team in Quebec City and a Major League Baseball team in Montreal. Vancouver’s mayor wants an MLB franchise. The National Hockey League did not give Canadians a 2016 present, a franchise in Quebec City, although there may be a small number of people in Quebec proper that don’t even want to be part of Canada. Quebec City is Quebec’s capital and Montreal is the financial center of the province of Quebec and both are on the outside looking in. Quebec City has an arena and there could be a decent TV deal available but Quebec City is a government town with limited corporate support and even though there is an arena and a better TV opportunity, there are not many loonies available. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Major League Baseball was backing a notion that the Tampa Bay Rays franchise could play the summer portion of its home games in Montreal starting in 2024. That probably won’t happen.

Calgary Flames ownership may be getting a new building even though the process has hit a speed bump. Ottawa Senators NHL franchise owner Eugene Melnyk wants to get a new building somewhere in the Canadian capital’s market. The United States, Mexico and Canada will host the 2026 men’s World Cup in soccer. For all the wants, the problems remain with the Canadian dollar and its weakness. The loonie is hanging around 81 cents US. One other thing, the Canadian Football League and the XFL are trying to figure out if they can marry or work together.

