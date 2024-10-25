Trump Says He Would Fire Jack Smith ‘Within Two Seconds’ If Elected

Nicole Silverio

Republican nominee Donald Trump said Thursday that he would fire special counsel Jack Smith in “two seconds” if he reenters office.

Smith is prosecuting Trump on four counts of allegedly committing conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election results on January 6, 2021. The former president told radio host Hugh Hewitt that Smith will immediately be out of a job if he is reelected in November.

“Oh, it’s so easy. It’s so easy. In fact, he’s a crooked person. He’s a …person,” Trump said about firing Smith. “We had a brave, brilliant judge in Florida. She’s a brilliant judge, by the way. I don’t know her. I never spoke to her. Never spoke to her. But we had a brave and very brilliant judge. And what she has suffered through with these out of control people, she was listening to why, you know, putting out statements. She doesn’t move fast. She doesn’t do this. She doesn’t do that. Well, she moved fast. But the fact is, we had, and the big case was that case, the documents case. You even said oh, that’s the big case.”

“We won the documents case. We’re in the process of winning all the other cases, I think. Even sometimes when we have to go to appeal. We got immunity at the Supreme Court. It’s so easy. I would fire him within two seconds. He’ll be one of the first things addressed,” the former president continued.

WATCH:

Smith initially charged Trump in June 2023 with a 40-count indictment, including 31-counts of alleged Espionage Act violations, related to his alleged unlawful storage of classified documents inside his private home at Mar-a-Lago. Judge Aileen Cannon, who presided over the case, dismissed the case in a July 15 decision ruling that Smith’s appointment was unlawful.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a July 1 decision that presidents are immune from criminal prosecution for “official acts” taken while in office in response to Trump’s attempt to dismiss the case on grounds of absolute immunity. Smith filed a superseding indictment where he removed allegations related to Trump’s “attempt to leverage the Justice Department” and updated language to argue that the former president acted outside of his official duties.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.