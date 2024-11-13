Good News and Bad News: Good news Tropicana Field can be fixed for $55 million – Bad news not ready till 2026

RANT SPORTS – The City of St. Petersburg, owner of Tropicana Field, released a 412-page report on Tuesday indicating that the core structure of the domed stadium has not been significantly compromised by Hurricane Milton, despite the extensive tearing of its fabric roof. The comprehensive evaluation of Tropicana Field’s hurricane damage reveals that the Tampa Bay Rays’ stadium remains structurally intact and could be restored for an estimated $55.7 million, in readiness for the 2026 season.

“The primary structure is serviceable and capable of supporting a replacement tension membrane fabric roof,” said the report by Hennessy Construction Services.

The most significant issue was the failure of eighteen out of the twenty-four fabric panels at the ballpark when Hurricane Milton made landfall on October 9, according to the report. Additionally, the interior of the Trop, as it is colloquially known, sustained damage from rainwater and other storm-related factors. The ballpark, which opened in 1990, has served as the home of the Rays since they were established in 1998.

The Trop is set to be destroyed at the end of the 2026 season

Tropicana Field is slated for demolition once the new $1.3 billion ballpark is completed for the 2028 season. However, with the city and Pinellas County facing unexpected expenses from two hurricanes, including extensive debris removal and damage to parks and infrastructure, the primary financial backers of the new ballpark might reevaluate their plans or choose not to repair Tropicana Field.

Matt Silverman, co-president of the Rays, said in a statement that the team “will continue to have discussions with the city about how to move forward.”

So where do they play this season?

Earlier this month, Rant reported that Major League Baseball prefers the Rays to stay close to their fanbase, suggesting several Tampa Bay-area spring training sites. These include minor league parks in Clearwater (Phillies), Tampa (Yankees), and Dunedin (Blue Jays) as primary locations for the season. Additionally, Sarasota (Orioles), Lakeland (Tigers), and the Rays’ own spring training facility in Port Charlotte are considered alternatives, though not the top choices for MLB.

If a suitable site is found, it is more likely that the Rays will play outdoors until the new park is built, a situation the Vegas Athletics understand all too well.

Over the summer, MLB approved the A’s to play the next three years at a minor league ballpark in Sacramento, keeping the team near Oakland while their new stadium in Las Vegas is under construction. MLB will require the field to meet major league standards, including enhanced lighting for television broadcasts.

Lawmakers expect to keep the Rays new home on schedule

The proposed new Rays ballpark is a component of a $6.5 billion initiative, encompassing affordable housing, a Black history museum, retail and office spaces, as well as restaurants and bars. This endeavor, named the Historic Gas Plant District, aims to revitalize an area that was once a flourishing Black community before being displaced by the construction of the original ballpark and an interstate highway.

One option would be to delay the project by a year to accommodate the Tropicana Field repairs but that is not what the Mayor of St. Petersburg is in favor of at this point.

“The City plans to meet its obligations to ensure that the Rays can play in St. Pete, and the redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District and the construction of a new stadium move forward,” Ken Welch said.