‘Genocidal Maniacs’: Piers Morgan Torches Liberal Streamer Over Dick Cheney’s Harris Endorsement

Hailey Gomez

British journalist Piers Morgan criticized popular liberal streamer and YouTuber Destiny on Monday after he tried to justify Vice President Kamala Harris’ acceptance of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney’s endorsement.

Last week, Cheney issued a statement endorsing Harris and stating that former President Donald Trump would be a “threat to our republic.” On “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Morgan asked Destiny if he would be accepting of Cheney’s endorsement, like Harris if he were running for president.

“For running for president? I — you take any endorsement you can get, of course. Just because somebody endorses you doesn’t mean that you support their beliefs,” Destiny said.

“Really? Woah, woah, woah — hang on. You’d take any endorsement you can get? So if Adolf Hitler decides to offer an endorsement, you would accept it?” Morgan asked.

Destiny then argued that “a vote is a vote” and that an endorsement doesn’t imply shared beliefs. However, Morgan interrupted, asking if he would “literally take an endorsement from Adolf Hitler to win power.”

When Destiny pointed out that Hitler is dead, Morgan then asked if he would accept endorsements from a “living figure” like North Korean President Kim Jong-un.

“With Dick Cheney [Harris] issuing a statement saying how proud she was that he endorsed her, and that staggered me given what a hated figure Cheney has been for three decades or more to liberals, progressive liberals. Here’s one of the most progressive, if not the most progressive liberal, Democrat nominee in American presidential history, saying how proud she is that Dick Cheney endorsed her,” Morgan said.

WATCH:

“So my question to you was frivolous to start with, would you accept Hitler’s endorsement for a candidate and you said absolutely. [You] didn’t dispute it, and then you said, ‘But he’s dead.’ So then I said, ‘What about Kim Jong-un or President Xi or Vladimir Putin or the Ayatollah Khomeini?’ I mean, at what point do these endorsements, if you accept them proudly, become actually disgraceful slurs on your own integrity?” Morgan questioned.

Destiny continued to push back against the host, calling the question “nonsense” as he explained how former Republican Texas Rep. Ron Paul had received a similar question over an endorsement.

“This is a nonsense question, and I remember back in 2008 I watched Ron Paul get hit with the same question. When I was a young college kid, I used to be libertarian. I think it was some KKK organization or something. They came out [and] they supported Ron Paul, and people were saying, ‘Ron Paul, do you disavow the endorsement from the KKK leader?’ And Ron Paul said, ‘You know what, if people want to vote for me, that’s fine. I’m not going to tell people not to vote for me. Just because somebody endorses me doesn’t mean that I support all the views of that person.’ You would agree with that, right?”

“Sorry no. I would say — no if the KKK wants to endorse me, I will publicly denounce that endorsement and say I want nothing to do with it. That is called being a civilized human being. You appear, Destiny, correct me if I’m wrong, to be of the view that literally any endorsement that helps you win power is absolutely fine even if they’re genocidal maniacs,” Morgan responded.

Democrats have heavily criticized Cheney’s role in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, which began while he was serving as vice president under former President George W. Bush. Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had called out Cheney in 2019, stating he “lied about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, and got us into a horrific war that we should never have started.”

