EXCLUSIVE: ‘Humorless Pronoun Robots’: Tucker Carlson Gives Corporate America, Zyn ‘A Middle Finger’ Through Alp Launch

Hailey Gomez

Daily Caller News Foundation co-founder Tucker Carlson was joined by friends and supporters Thursday evening outside of Nashville, Tennessee at the launch of his new nicotine pouch line, ALP, where he explained how Zyn’s attack on him led to the creation of his rival product.

Carlson announced the launch of his joint project with Turning Point Brands in September, stating that no nicotine consumer should be “forced to buy nicotine pouches from soulless, pronoun-loving, politicized conglomerates that despise them and their culture.” Philip Morris owners and employees had donated thousands to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign through a PAC.

At the official launch party, Carlson recalled receiving a letter from Zyn’s headquarters after he jokingly mentioned on a podcast with comedian Theo Von that the nicotine pouch had erection-inducing properties.

“About three weeks later, we get this letter from the General Counsel of the Zyn Corporation, with like pronouns at the bottom of the page, saying, ’It’s come to our attention here at Zyn World Headquarters you made a non-substantiated whole thing about our product, and you should know that there is no medical science supporting the untrue misinformation that it’s an erectile dysfunction treatment.’ And I thought, ‘You know, I hate you. I hate you so much,’” Carlson said.

Tucker Carlson’s ALP Launch Party [Image Courtesy of ALP]

“‘I hate you and everyone else who can’t take a joke who’s required by law not to see humor as a category that has to send me a sold-in letter,’” Carlson said. “‘I’m joking! I paid you the greatest compliment you could ever pay a consumer product, and you attacked me for it?’ By the way, it may even be true. You don’t even know the science. Shut up!”

Carlson went on to thank Von for being a pivotal part in pushing him to realize he had been ingesting a product that was made by people who hate him and everything he believes in.

“I realized in that moment, I just want to thank you again, Theo, for making this revelation possible to me. This works in the best of moments. That I have been for years putting into my mouth the fruit of like the worst people in the world who hate me and everything that I believe in and my family. They hate everything that makes America great and I was throwing them in my mouth every day,” Carlson said.

WATCH:

“To me it was just like a metaphor for what it’s like to live in this country that I love so much and want and will never leave — [I] will die here,” Carlson added. “A country full of great people sort of living under the tyranny of humorless pronoun robots. I thought, not another dollar.”

American tobacco company Philip Morris International fully acquired Swedish Match and its subsidiary Zyn in February 2023, after launching a $16 billion takeover bid for the company and its products in March. However, it was later revealed that the company, through a PAC, donated a total of $27,610 to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign, $6,700 to the DNC Services Corporation, and thousands more to additional Democratic candidates, according to OpenSecrets. The donations to Democrats in 2024, as reported by OpenSecrets, represent the largest amount given to the party in recent years.

Tucker Carlson’s ALP Launch Party [Image Courtesy of ALP]

“All of a sudden, I was filled with this holy rage, and I thought, I want to make something that I will use myself, that I’m proud of, and this middle finger extended in the face of the corporate America, the machine that doesn’t like me or my values, or American values. I can’t change the world, but I can certainly change the nicotine pouch they use. We’re going to,” Carlson said.

“I’m going to sell this with a pure heart, because I mean it,” Carlson said. “I’m honestly going to say, not only is it more righteous than Zyn, because it’s not owned by some company that hates me, and can’t take a joke and it’s sending me letters about erectile dysfunction, oh shut up. But it’s better.”

In attendance to celebrate Carlson and Turning Point Brands launch were celebrities and singers John Rich, Kenny Shepard and Mel Gibson, with other political figures like Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and former Republican Washington representative candidate Joe Kent of Washington state.

Supporters told DCNF how Carlson backing ALP’s was an exciting venture for conservatives and a way for supporters to have an alternative option with values that they also believed in.

“I think ALPs is really going to give Zyn a run for their money and definitely take over the marketplace after this,” Greene said.

Tucker Carlson’s ALP Launch Party [Image Courtesy of ALP]

“ALP is a true American company genuinely built with a stiff spine and a pure heart,” Kent and his wife Heather told DCNF.

Prior to the open sales of ALP, the nicotine product was already poised to “upend” the industry, with more than 86% of Americans using nicotine pouches saying they’ll likely to switch to ALP, according to a survey by online nicotine retailer, Nicokick.

