Entertainment Weekend: “This Time Next Year” streams free on the Roku Channel.

Roku, America’s #1 TV streaming platform*, is preparing viewers for Valentine’s Day with the acquisition of the U.S. rights to popular rom-com “This Time Next Year.” Adapted from Sophie Cousens’ New York Times best-selling novel and produced by Night Train Media and BlackBox Multimedia, “This Time Next Year” saw a strong debut last year as the #1 film on Netflix in the U.K. the week following its release**. Roku will bring the film to the U.S. for streamers to enjoy for free on The Roku Channel.

The film stars Sophie Cookson (“Kingsman: The Secret Service”) as Minnie Cooper and Lucien Laviscount (“Emily in Paris”) as Quinn Hamilton, with a standout ensemble cast that features Golda Rosheuvel (“Bridgerton”). Rosheuvel will also lend her voice to narrate the U.S. version. The film is directed by Nick Moore (“Wild Child”), the celebrated editor of legendary romantic comedies “Love Actually” and “Notting Hill.”

In the film, Minnie (Cookson) and Quinn (Laviscount) are born on the same day, in the same hospital, just one minute apart. Their lives may begin together, but the paths they take from there couldn’t drift further apart. Years later, fate brings Minnie and Quinn together again. Will they embrace the new beginning and take a chance on love?

“We look forward to bringing this film, with heartfelt storytelling and an incredible cast, directly to our Roku streamers, just in time for Valentine’s Day,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media.

Sophie Cousens, screenwriter and author of “This Time Next Year,” commented: “I’m thrilled to see this film launch in the U.S. I hope fans of the book will enjoy seeing the novel brought to life, and that a new audience will have the chance to fall in love with Minnie and Quinn’s story. I grew up on the classic romantic comedies of the ’90s and early 2000s — these films are the reason I started to write, and as such, I always pictured ‘This Time Next Year’ as a movie. To see it come to screen with such a talented cast and crew has been a dream come true.”

“This Time Next Year” is produced by Herbert L. Kloiber for Night Train Media, Giuliano Papadia from BlackBox Multimedia, and Erika Hossington. Executive producers are Chiara Cardoso from BlackBox Multimedia and James Copp from Night Train Media. The project is overseen by Morgan Pichinson and Sabrina Lyall on behalf of Roku Originals.