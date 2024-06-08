Entertainment Weekend: The Season Two Of “House of the Dragon,” To Return On HBO and MAX

The conflict between the Greens and the Blacks ignites with the return of House of the Dragon for its second season on June 16, 2024, on HBO and Max. Westeros teeters on the edge of civil war as the Green and Black factions vie for the Iron Throne, championing King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra respectively.

The second season of the HBO Original drama series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, consisting of eight episodes, premieres on SUNDAY, JUNE 16, from 9:00 to 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will also be available for streaming on Max.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming and Head of HBO Drama Series & Films, unveiled HBO’s inaugural “dueling” trailers at Series Mania in Lille, France, on Thursday, March 21. This was part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s announcement that Max is set to start its European launch on May 21.

Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, “All Must Choose” their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two.

Logline: Set 200 years prior to “Game of Thrones,” the series is an adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” chronicling the rise of House Targaryen.

The returning cast for season two includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additionally, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham will be returning.

The new cast for season two includes: Abubakar Salim portraying Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox in the role of Ser Gwayne Hightower, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna playing Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor taking on the role of Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.