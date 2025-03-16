Entertainment Weekend; Max Announces THE OFFICIAL BIG BANG THEORY PODCAST in Collaboration With Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, Debuting March 17

Max and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television have announced THE OFFICIAL BIG BANG THEORY PODCAST , an exclusive source for all things about the beloved show, debuting March 17.



, an exclusive source for all things about the beloved show, debuting March 17. Hosted and executive produced by Jessica Radloff, New York Times bestselling author of “The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series,” the podcast will analyze and explore every episode starting with seasons one and two with the cast and crew who were instrumental in the creation of the series.



Fans will get to hear backstage secrets and previously unheard stories as well as learn about the creative process and decision-making that brought each episode to life through conversations with guests like director James Burrows and cast members Kunal Nayyar, Kevin Sussman, and John Ross Bowie. The first podcast episode will offer a special look into the unaired pilot with co-creator Chuck Lorre and former Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Peter Roth. Additional guests include Sara Gilbert, Christine Baranski, Vernee Watson, Sara Rue, and many more.



Becky Rho, senior director of podcasts at Max, quote: “ We are thrilled to be partnering with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Telepictures on a lookback podcast for one of the most beloved sitcoms of our times. We are always looking to amplify and deepen the fan experience for our subscribers who can’t get enough of their favorite titles on Max.”



We are thrilled to be partnering with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Telepictures on a lookback podcast for one of the most beloved sitcoms of our times. We are always looking to amplify and deepen the fan experience for our subscribers who can’t get enough of their favorite titles on Max.” The podcast episodes drop weekly on Max and all major podcast platforms. All episodes of “The Big Bang Theory” are available to stream exclusively on Max, allowing subscribers the opportunity to watch for the first time or relive the series alongside the podcast each week.

About “The Big Bang Theory”

“The Big Bang Theory” debuted in 2007 and was the number one comedy in the world when it concluded its successful 12-season run in 2019 as the longest-running multi-camera series in television history, with 279 episodes. The series tells the story of two brainy best friends who could tell you anything you want to know about quantum physics – but when it comes to dealing with everyday life here on Earth, they’re lost in the cosmos. Enter beautiful, street-smart neighbor Penny, who aims to teach them a thing or two about life. Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, the series won ten Emmy® Awards and received 55 Emmy®nominations. Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, the hit comedy series is still a top performing show in both syndication and streaming. All episodes are available on Max.



About Warner Bros. Unscripted Television

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television is the leading unscripted studio in America, producing programming across broadcast, cable, streaming, digital, first-run syndication, podcasts, and high-end documentaries. The division is comprised of Warner Horizon, Telepictures, and Shed Media, which produce leading and award-winning series and franchises such as “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” “The Golden Bachelor,” “The Golden Bachelorette,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” “The Voice,” “Extra,” “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” “Bravo’s Love Hotel,” “Fast Friends,” “Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking,” “Sold on SLC,” “True Crime News,” “The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga,” “The Real Housewives of New York City,” “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” and “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip,” premium specials like “Friends: The Reunion,” “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” and podcasts such as “Bachelor Happy Hour,” “Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour,” and “True Crime News: The Podcast,” among others.