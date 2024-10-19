Entertainment Weekend: Could Apple TV+ “Slow Horses,” be the best show on TV?

With Apple TV+ greenlighting season six of Slow Horses, many viewers are beginning to realize the true quality of this dark British comedy-spy thriller. The streaming service announced on Tuesday the renewal of the series for its sixth season. Season four wrapped up on October 9, and the show had already secured a renewal for season five back in January but we don’t yet know the date it will drop.

For those unfamiliar with “Slow Horses,” it’s a dark comedy spy drama featuring Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, who heads a group of MI5 outcasts referred to as the Slow Horses. This series is adapted from Mick Herron’s “Slough House” novels.

“Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure,” Apple TV+ Europe creative director Jay Hunt said in a press release.

Season 6 is based on Herron’s novels Joe Country and Slough House. The season will see the Slow Horses go on the run “as Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.”

Starring Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Samuel West, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Joanna Scanlan, and Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses is a creation of British writer and comedian Will Smith.

In Season 5, “everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho (Chung) has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected.