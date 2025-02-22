Entertainment Weekend: Back in Action Pulls No Punches, The Night Agent Hits Its Mark in Top 10

Secret agents Matt and Emily Reynolds (Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz) made the right choice coming out of retirement because Back in Action leads the Top 10 in English films for the third week in a row (18.4 million views). The action-comedy was a worldwide hit, making its way to the Top 10 in all countries.

And once again, there was plenty of action to go around. On the English TV list, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) answered the call: The Night Agent Season 2 was the No. 1 most-watched show (15.2 million views), with Season 1 also on the list at No. 4 (5 million views). And the Noah Centineo-starring The Recruit remained a hit, with Season 2 arriving at No. 2 (5.9 million views) and Season 1 sitting at No. 8 (3.1 million views). Meanwhile, the French thriller Ad Vitam stormed onto the Most Popular non-English films list at No. 10, with 54.5 million views since its debut four weeks ago, and perched this week at No. 4 on the non-English films list (3.4 million views). And if that’s still not enough heart-racing thrills, you’ll find even more in Netflix’s Get In on the Action collection.

Frequent flyers continued tuning in to the airport thriller Carry-On (No. 10, 2.1 million views). But before landing, fans tuned into the historical drama American Primeval, which took the No. 6 spot on the English TV list (3.7 million views). And American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson, the four-part docuseries about the shocking murder case that became a cultural phenomenon,debuted at No. 3 (5.5 million views).

The drama didn’t end there: WWE’s live Raw and its Royal Rumble event tag-teamed the English TV list, charting at No. 9 (2.9 million views), and No. 10 (2.1 million views), respectively. While viewers tuned in from home, Centineo watched from the sidelines. And fans who missed his WWE appearance caught up with the actor as Peter Kavinsky in Season 2 of the teen drama XO, Kitty, which stole hearts at No. 7 (3.7 million views).

Families pulled out their headbands and overalls to welcome Ms. Rachel, who made her Netflix debut at No. 5 on the English TV list (4 million views), while older kids and kids at heart enjoyed animated films from Illumination like The Secret Life of Pets (No. 6, 3.2 million views), The Secret Life of Pets 2 (No. 4, 4.7 million views) and Minions: The Rise of Gru (No. 9, 2.2 million views).

There was plenty of variety on the non-English TV charts, but one series stole the show. Squid Game Season 2 made the Top 10 for the sixth consecutive week since its debut, holding tight at No. 2 (5.2 million views), with Season 1 also landing on the list for the seventh straight week at No. 5 (2.1 million views). The Korean thriller — Netflix’s most-watched non-English series of all time — has officially been confirmed to return for a third and final season coming in June 2025. Also on the non-English TV list, medical K-drama The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call was the most viewed series of the week (11.9 million views), and fans looking for a dose of reality TV fell in love with Season 4 of Single’s Inferno (No. 6, 2 million views).

Over in non-English films, the moving Mexican drama Lucca’s World debuted at No. 1 (8.4 million views), while Lebanese psychological thriller The Sand Castlespent this week at No. 3 (4.9 million views).

Last but not least, viewers took a break from live-action for some anime, with Japan’s SAKAMOTO DAYScoming in at No. 3 (4.6 million views) in non-English TV, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse at No. 7 (2 million views).