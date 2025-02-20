‘Effed With The Wrong Official’: Megyn Kelly Applauds Rubio For Halting ‘Dolt’ Brennan, Says CBS ‘Beyond’ Recognizable

Hailey Gomez

SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday for halting CBS’ “dolt” Margaret Brennan during his recent interview, adding that the outlet has become “beyond” recognizable.

Rubio appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday, where online users quickly criticized Brennan after she said free speech was “weaponized” in Germany to carry out the Holocaust. Following a clip of the interaction, where Rubio could be heard quickly disagreeing with the CBS host and correcting her, Kelly, on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” called it a “beautiful” moment.

“It was beautiful. He, in the moment, sliced her down. All I could think of was the ‘A Few Good Men’ line, ‘You effed with the wrong Marine,’” Kelly said. “You effed with the wrong official from the Trump administration, because Marco Rubio knows his facts.

“He knows his history, including, of course, European history and World War II, obviously much better than Margaret Brennan, that dolt, does. She tries to finish it up, her inanity, by saying, like, ‘You know that, you know that,’” Kelly added. “He’s like, ‘Wrong, Margaret.’”

During the Sunday interview, Brennan brought up her theory on free speech and Germany while sparring with Rubio over Vice President JD Vance’s remarks at the Munich Security Conference. Vance criticized European leaders for their censorship and said that “the threat from within” was the greatest danger to the West’s security. Rubio asked why U.S. “allies or anybody” would be “irritated” by free speech, adding that it supported Vance’s point.

“He was standing in a country where free speech was weaponized to conduct a genocide, and he met with the head of a political party that has far-right views and some historic ties to extreme groups,” Brennan said. “The context of that was changing the tone of it. And you know that.”

Rubio then interjected to correct Brennan, emphasizing that there was “no free speech in Nazi Germany,” before noting that the genocide was “conducted by an authoritarian Nazi regime that happened to also be genocidal because they hated Jews and they hated minorities.”

Kelly’s guest, Michael Knowles, responded to the clip by saying the interaction highlights the “degraded modern media apparatus” by debating and invoking “Hitler and the Holocaust and everything.”

“Maybe in that way, CBS is doing its audience a real service. If the audience is as uninformed as Margaret Brennan, then, yes, she’s providing a service. But I don’t believe that. I think CBS News is not recognizable to me,” Kelly said.

“It’s really not,” Kelly said. “I don’t understand what this thing is. Even 10 years ago, CBS News was still a journalism outlet — biased, yes, but this is beyond. It was never stupid. Biased and dumb is really unforgivable, and she’s the face of it.”

The same day Brennan and Rubio interacted, “60 Minutes” on CBS joined six armed German police officers raiding a man’s home over his internet posts, alleging he had posted “a racist cartoon online.”

