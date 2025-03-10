‘Disturbing’: Florida’s Anna Paulina Luna Calls Out DOJ’s Silence, Urges Bondi To Release Full Epstein Files

Hailey Gomez

Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, Friday on Fox News, called out the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ’s) silence over the release of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s full files and urged U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to publicize the remaining documents.

Following an uneventful release of the first phase of ‘The Epstein Files’ — an over 100-page document — which failed to contain a majority of new information, Bondi announced Monday that the DOJ had received thousands of missing documents. On “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Watters asked Luna, who is leading the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, if she had heard any movement as to when the Epstein files will be released.

“I feel the same way that you do, Jesse. I’m very frustrated, just like many Americans are. I think that those lists need to be released to the American people. That’s really up to the decision of Attorney General Pam Bondi,” Luna said. “I can tell you that as a member of Congress, we have not really gotten much communication from the Department of Justice.”

“But we are going to be continuing to put pressure because when the American people elected President Trump, they demanded transparency. And frankly, it’s disturbing that more people aren’t in jail for the crimes that were committed for trafficking people,” Luna added. “That’s exactly what Jeffrey Epstein did. So I hope that she releases those files in entirety. I frankly hope that she brings charges because what happened should have never been acceptable, and people belong in jail.”

During a Fox News interview on Feb. 26, Bondi told Watters the public would begin to see “some” of Epstein’s files that were supposed to include “a lot of flight logs, a lot of names [and] a lot of information.” In 2019, Epstein was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, only later to be found dead in his New York Metropolitan Correctional Center cell a month after his arrest.

Bondi and the DOJ faced some online criticism after conservative influencers obtained a binder labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1,” with some smiling with the documents outside the West Wing.

The DOJ later issued a statement saying that despite Bondi’s request for the files, she had been “later informed of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein that were not previously disclosed.” By Monday, Bondi told Fox’s Sean Hannity that the DOJ officially received “a truckload of evidence,” adding the DOJ was combing through the documents.

It is unclear when the DOJ plans to release the remaining files.

(Featured Image Media Credit: Screenshot/Fox News/"Jesse Watters Primetime")

