DHS Cuts Over 400 Employees

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Friday that it cut 405 employees from various components.

The Trump administration has focused on cutting government waste through groups like the Department of Government Efficiency and offered payouts to government employees. The majority of the cuts came from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which saw more than 200 employees let go.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency followed with more than 130 departures, while the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had fewer than 50 cuts. Science & Technology let go of 10 employees.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are making sweeping cuts and reform across the federal government to eliminate egregious waste and incompetence that has been happening for decades at the expense of the American taxpayer,” a DHS spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

According to the DHS, the cuts are expected to result in an estimated $50 million in savings for American taxpayers, adding an “incalculable valuable toward accountability and cutting red tape.”

“DHS component leads identified non-mission critical personnel in probationary status. We are actively identifying other wasteful positions and offices that do not do not fulfill DHS’ mission,” the DHS spokesperson added.

The cuts from DHS come after U.S. District Judge George O’Toole Jr. dissolved his temporary freeze on the Trump administration’s plan to offer federal employees deferred compensation through Sept. 30, provided they submit their resignation notices by Feb. 6. Additionally, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) offered payouts to its entire workforce, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Director Ratcliffe is moving swiftly to ensure the CIA workforce is responsive to the Administration’s national security priorities. These moves are part of a holistic strategy to infuse the Agency with renewed energy, provide opportunities for rising leaders to emerge, and better position the CIA to deliver on its mission,” a CIA spokesperson told the DCNF.

(Featured Image Media Credit: Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

