DeSantis wins on Abortion despite 57 percent of Florida voting in support of the measure.

Florida voters showed strong support for Donald Trump, and Senator Rick Scott was re-elected to the upper chamber, reinforcing the state’s deep red political alignment. Meanwhile, the closely monitored ballot measure to expand abortion access in Florida, known as Amendment 4, did not pass despite receiving 57% support, falling short of the required 60% threshold. This measure aimed to amend the state constitution to establish a right to abortion prior to fetal viability.

The outcome represented a political victory for Governor Ron DeSantis, a nationally recognized Republican who directed state GOP funds toward the effort. His administration also launched a campaign opposing the measure, with investigators interrogating individuals who signed petitions for its ballot inclusion and issuing threats to TV stations that broadcast a commercial in its favor.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of SBA Pro-Life America, described the outcome as “a momentous victory for life in Florida and for our entire nation” in a statement, commending Governor DeSantis for spearheading the opposition to the measure.

The defeat solidifies a change in the Southern abortion landscape initiated by the state’s six-week ban enacted in May. This has eliminated Florida as an abortion destination for many women from neighboring states with stricter bans, resulting in a significant increase in the number of women from Florida traveling to obtain abortions. The closest states with more lenient restrictions are North Carolina and Virginia, which are hundreds of miles away.

“Due to Florida’s constitution, a minority of voters have determined that Amendment 4 will not be adopted,” stated Lauren Brenzel, campaign director for the Yes on 4 Campaign, as she wiped away tears. “In fact, a majority of Floridians have voted to terminate Florida’s abortion ban.”

Voters in Missouri have paved the path to reverse one of the country’s strictest abortion bans, marking one of seven triumphs for advocates of abortion rights. Conversely, in Florida, Nebraska, and South Dakota, similar constitutional amendments were defeated, maintaining the existing bans.

Amendments supporting abortion rights were passed in Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, and Montana. In Nevada, voters approved an amendment which will require another passage in 2026 to become effective. Additionally, an amendment prohibiting discrimination based on “pregnancy outcomes” was successful in New York.