Deal or No Deal? US and Israel are on the same page on deal with Hamas. It’s a deal Hamas needs to take.

On Monday, it appears that the United States and Israel have aligned their positions regarding the structure of a ceasefire deal involving hostages with Hamas. Both nations are encouraging Hamas to negotiate to formulate an agreement that could potentially satisfy the objectives of all parties involved.

Things heated up first in Foggy Bottom at the defense Department…

I have attended nearly one hundred United States Department press briefings, most of which were conducted by the senior communications director, Matt Miller. He is naturally an easygoing person with a sense of humor, well-liked by most attendees of his press gatherings. However, today, Miller was far from easygoing as he addressed one of the first questions regarding why Israel was pushing back on the peace deal that President Joe Biden laid out last Friday at the White House.



“To be clear, the current impediment to a ceasefire is not Israel; it is Hamas,” Miller declared. He criticized the terrorist organization while Washington and Jerusalem awaited Hamas’s response to the three-phase proposal from Israel that Biden outlined.

The proposal on the table is nearly identical to what Hamas said it would accept just a few weeks ago, Miller said, adding that it is now time for it to act. “The world should know, the Palestinian people should know, that the only thing standing in the way of an immediate ceasefire today is Hamas,” Miller said.

“It is time for Hamas to accept the deal. It is time to finalize this agreement and put an end to the suffering of both Israelis and Palestinians,” he stated. Hamas should “not shift the goalposts at this stage and attempt to back out,” Miller concluded.

Meanwhile back in Jerusalem….

According to the Jerusalem Post, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing significant opposition from right-wing critics within the Israeli government, has countered their objections by stating that the proposed deal can proceed without Israel immediately committing to end the Gaza war.

The Post reported that Netanyahu has publicly and privately maintained that Israel has made significant efforts to secure the hostages’ return, “while remaining committed to the war’s primary objectives, especially the dismantling of Hamas.” Netanyahu has asserted that Israel is determined to “accomplish both goals” — the hostages’ safe return and the eradication of Hamas.

“This is part of the outline that Biden presented, not merely an addition due to coalition pressure. It’s something we unanimously agreed upon in the War Cabinet,” stated Netanyahu. The Prime Minister acknowledged “gaps” between the Israeli proposal and Biden’s Friday outline, noting that the President did not depict the entire proposal.

The Back in Washington at the White House…

From the White House briefing room, National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby emphasized that Washington’s stance aligns with Netanyahu’s, informing reporters that Biden supports Israel’s objective of dismantling Hamas, affirming that “nothing has changed about that.” Hamas “ought to take the deal,” Kirby said, adding the agreement gives them what they want, which is a halt to the fighting and over time, an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza but Hamas will not have any role in a new government in Gaza.

Historically, Hamas has demanded that Israel commit to a permanent ceasefire as a precondition for releasing any hostages. The United States and Israel are optimistic that the militant group will proceed with the first phase and defer this issue to the second phase. It has been emphasized that Hamas received a written version of the proposal on Thursday night but has not yet provided an official response.

The deal,,,,,

President Biden announced on Friday that Israel has proposed a three-part plan to end the conflict in Gaza and secure the release of hostages. The plan is a clear outline, with details to be negotiated between Israel and Hamas, assisted by the U.S., Egypt, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, with the potential for more partners to join the discussions.

Phase One: A six-week complete cease-fire would begin, during which Israeli forces would withdraw from densely populated areas of Gaza.

Hostages, including women, the elderly, and the wounded, would be released.

Humanitarian assistance would be provided, with 600 trucks carrying aid into Gaza daily. Phase Two: After successful negotiations, all living hostages would be released in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel. Phase Three: A major reconstruction plan for Gaza would commence.

The remains of deceased hostages would be returned to their families.

President Biden stressed the importance of Israel’s commitment to the agreement, despite political challenges. Although Israeli officials have not disclosed specific details, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has given the green light for negotiators to propose a plan.

This plan calls for the recovery of all captives and the dismantling of Hamas’ military and administrative powers. The proposal seeks to conclude the hostilities and ensure the freedom of the hostages, signifying a notable move towards regional peace.